Australia has named its netball squad for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ©Commonwealth Games Australia

Australia has announced its netball squad for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, as it looks to go one better from the Gold Coast 2018 when the Diamonds lost by a point in the gold medal match.

England claimed a dramatic 52-51 victory in the closing seconds of the gold medal match four years ago, and four members of the squad involved in that match are set to feature again in Birmingham, England, later this year.  

Captain Liz Watson, vice-captain Stephanie Wood, Joanna Weston and Courtney Bruce are all set to feature after being part of the last-gasp loss.

New South Wales is the most represented state with four of their players - Weston, Paige Hadley, Kiera Austin and Ash Brazill, part of the squad.

One member of the squad expected to impress is goal attack Gretel Bueta, who was crowned player of the tournament at this year’s Quad Series.

Bueta has been juggling netball and parenting since giving birth to her son Bobby last year.

The Australian Diamonds will be looking to reclaim the netball title they lost in dramatic fashion at Gold Coast 2018 ©Commonwealth Games Australia
The squad is completed by Western Australia’s Sunday Aryang, Sarah Klau of South Australia, Cara Koenen of Queensland and Kate Moloney of Victoria.

Australian Diamonds head coach Stacey Marinkovich said she was very "excited" to step up preparations for Birmingham 2022 following the squad announcement.

"Selection for any international series - especially the Commonwealth Games - is never easy," Marinkovich said.

"We have such great depth of talent in Australian netball, across every position on the court, and I congratulate the 12 athletes who have been selected to compete at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

"I’m incredibly excited to work with this group of athletes and build on our connection both on and off the court, starting with a training camp in Perth next month."

Australia is the most successful team in Commonwealth Games netball history, winning three golds and three silvers.

The netball competition at Birmingham 2022 is due to take place between July 29 and August 7 at the NEC Arena.

Australia are set to feature in Group A alongside Jamaica, South Africa, Scotland, Wales and Barbados.