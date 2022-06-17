Fogelis poised to be re-elected unopposed as FIL President at Congress

The Austrian town of Hall in Tyrol is set to stage the International Luge Federation’s (FIL) Congress where Einars Fogelis is due to be re-elected as head of the worldwide governing body.

As insidethegames exclusively revealed last month, Fogelis is the only candidate standing for the role and is set to be given a four-year term when the elections are scheduled to be held on Sunday (June 19).

Fogelis was first elected as FIL President at the organisation’s Congress in November 2020, replacing Josef Fendt, who had been in charge of the International Federation for 26 years.

The 62-year-old Latvian had been FIL secretary general since 2018 where he was instrumental in the development of the Slide 2026 strategic plan, adopted at the Congress in 2020.

FIL secretary general Dwight Bell of the United States is also the only candidate running for re-election for his position.

Bell secured the role following his election at the FIL Congress in Großgmain in Austria in 2020.

Austria’s Philipp Trattner is expected to be elected unopposed as FIL vice-president for finance, replacing Harald Steyrer.

The FIL has confirmed that the 68-year-old Austrian was "no longer available at his own request due to age reasons".

Steyrer, a long-term FIL chief financial officer, was elected vice-president in 1996, succeeding Austria’s Helmut Ganster who died in 1995.

Harald Steyrer is set to end his 26-year stint as FIL vice-president for finance ©FIL

There are three candidates for the role of vice-president for natural track after Austrian Peter Knauseder, who has held the role since 2014, decided not to stand again.

The FIL also announced that eight officials were in the running for two positions on the organisation’s Executive Board, including three women.

According to the FIL, Germany’s Norbert Hiedl is resigning as the organisation's ethics officer at his "own request" and will be replaced by fellow countryman Jochen Fritzweiler.

The two-day FIL Congress, which is due to start tomorrow, is set to include presentations from the organisers of next year’s World Luge Championships in Oberhof in Germany, the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympics and the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

Changes to FIL statutes including provisions for "public sledding" and gender equality are among the measures that are expected to be recommended for approval at the Congress.

The FIL leadership has received praise for taking what is viewed as one of the firmest stances against Russia among International Federations since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

It sought to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus, but last month the FIL Court of Arbitration annulled these measures following an appeal from the Russian Luge Federation (FSSR).

The ban was deemed to be against FIL rules.

However, the Executive Board vowed to explore new ways to stop Russia from competing, describing the verdict as an "unsatisfactory situation".

Any change to the organisation's statutes would require a two-thirds majority at the Congress to be passed.