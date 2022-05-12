The Russian Luge Federation (FSSR) has claimed it is still awaiting the payment of prize money to athletes from the last Luge World Cup season.

The organisation raised concerns in March over prize money due to athletes, after the International Luge Federation (FIL) banned all Russian athletes, coaches and officials from its events in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

The FIL Court of Arbitration overturned the sanction last month, but the governing body is seeking other avenues to find new ways to ban Russian athletes.

Statute changes, which would allow for increased sanctioning powers, are expected to be discussed at the FIL Congress next month, due to be held on June 18 and 19 in TIrol, Austria.

FSSR executive director Stanislav Tyurin previously said its athletes normally received their prize money in April.

Tyurin told Russia's official state news agency TASS that payments are yet to be made.

"This issue has not yet been resolved," Tyurin said.

Russian athletes secured 11 podium finishes during the World Cup season.

Roman Repilov earned two podium finishes on the men’s circuit.

Beijing 2022 bronze medallist Tatiana Ivanova secured a sprint win and a third place in the Women’s World Cup, with Victoria Demchenko also earning a third place finish.

Russia also enjoyed success in the doubles and team relay circuits during the season.

Tatiana Ivanova is reportedly among the athletes awaiting prize money ©Getty Images

Russian officials including Executive Board member Natalia Garth were excluded from their positions at the FIL Extraordinary Congress last month.

Albert Demchenko, Alexander Shakhnazarov and Gennady Rodionov also lost their positions on FIL working groups.

A motion to expel the FSSR following the invasion of Ukraine failed to secure the required two-thirds majority.

The FSSR has said it has appealed against the exclusion of their officials from FIL positions.

"The Arbitration Court received our appeal," Tyurin told TASS.

"But the date of consideration has not yet been determined.

"We expect that the claim will be considered before mid-June, when the next FIL Congress takes place."