Gart to be re-elected President of out-of-favour Russian Luge Federation unopposed

Natalia Gart is set to be re-elected President of the Russian Luge Federation (FSSR) - an organisation which narrowly avoiding being expelled from the International Luge Federation (FIL) earlier his month - un-opposed.

There are no rivals for the post Gart has held since 2012 after her husband, Leonid, died in an accident while on holiday in Croatia.

An FSSR Presidential election must be conducted within six months after the conclusion of the Winter Olympics and is scheduled to take place on April 29, Russian state news agency TASS reports.

Gart's re-election will come at a time when the FSSR is battling to maintain its place within the international luge community following the backlash to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Gart recently lost her position on the FIL Executive Board after a motion to remove Russian officials from elected positions within the world governing body was passed by at an Extraordinary Congress with a simple majority of 16 to 13.

Three members decided to abstain.

Russians Albert Demchenko, Alexander Shakhnazarov and Gennady Rodionov also lost their positions on FIL working groups.

A vote to expel the FSSR from the FIL needed a two-thirds majority and was unsuccessful.

Fifteen members voted in favour, 12 against and four abstained.

Two-time Sochi 2014 medallist Albert Demchenko was among the Russian officials removed from FIL positions ©Getty Images

The FIL Executive Board initially banned Russian athletes, coaches and officials from all of its events and prohibited Russian officials from working on FIL commissions and working groups over the invasion of Ukraine.

However, this March 2 ruling was later overturned by the FIL Court of Arbitration.

The FIL Executive Board has since vowed to explore new methods to sanction Russian athletes as the war in Ukraine continues.

It could seek to change the organisation’s statutes, which will require a two-thirds majority to be passed by the FIL Congress.

The next Congress is due to take place on June 18 and 19 in Latvia's capital Riga.

The civilian death toll since the Russian attack began on February 24 has now exceeded 2,000, according to the United Nations.

It reports that at least 2,072 civilians have been killed as of April 18, but believes the actual figure is far higher.

More than 4.8 million Ukrainian refugees have left the country.

Tatiana Ivanov secured the Russian Olympic Committee's only luge medal at Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

Russian lugers have had a varying degree of success on the Olympic stage under Gart’s leadership.

Demchenko initially secured an Olympic silver medal in the men's singles at Sochi 2014 and later joined Tatiana Ivanova, Alexander Denisyev and Vladislav Antonov in finishing runners-up in the team competition at the home Games marred by a state-sponsored doping scheme.

The medals were stripped from Russia after Demchenko and Ivanova were implicated in the doping scandal, only to be restored after a successful appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Four years later, Olympic Athletes from Russia failed to win a luge medal at Pyeongchang 2018.

Ivanova claimed the Russian Olympic Committee’s sole medal in luge at Beijing 2022 - bronze in the women’s singles.

Roman Repilov and Semen Pavlichenko won a gold in the men’s singles and silver in the men’s sprint, respectively, for the FSSR at the 2021 World Championships in Königssee in Germany.