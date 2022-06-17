Defiant International Boxing Association (IBA) Presidential hopeful Boris van der Vorst has called for new elections to be held in the "shortest possible time" after being ruled eligible to stand against incumbent Umar Kremlev following a successful appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The Dutchman has joined New Zealand’s Steve Hartley, Sweden’s Per-Axel Sjöholm and American Mike McAtee in urging for the Presidential election to take place in a way that the integrity of the IBA’s actions "cannot be questioned".

The group claim the staging of a "proper" election that meets the expectations of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will be "one of the crucial steps" to ensuring boxing remains an Olympic sport.

The comments came in a letter obtained by insidethegames that was addressed to all IBA National Federations and follows the CAS ruling that van der Vorst, Hartley, McAtee and Sjöholm should have been eligible to stand.

Van der Vorst was due to go up against Kremlev in the Presidential elections, while Hartley, McAtee and Sjöholm were set to contest Executive Board positions only to be deemed ineligible by the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit (BIIU) on May 12 - the day before the vote.

The decision meant Russian Kremlev was re-elected President by acclamation during the organisation’s General Assembly in Istanbul in Turkey.

All four successfully appealed against the BIIU’s ruling to CAS and now want the election to be held again as soon as possible.

"We are writing to you to express our heartfelt appreciation for the incredible support and encouragement we have received throughout the appeal process," the joint statement from van der Vorst, Hartley, McAtee and Sjöholm read.

IBA President Umar Kremlev was re-elected unopposed but is now set to face Boris van der Vorst in another election ©IBA

"We have felt your care and engagement in this battle for a fair IBA election.

"The recent Court of Arbitration of Sport decision has reinstated our eligibility as candidates for IBA elected positions.

"It has also served as an example that proper governance can be restored and applied to all bodies and members of IBA.

"We are all entitled to receive equal treatment and justice within the IBA system on any matter, but we need to fight for it together at times.

"As a result, we call for a proper IBA election to be convened in accordance with our constitution and in the shortest possible time.

"It must be done in such a way that legitimacy and integrity of IBA’s actions cannot be questioned in the future.

"This is what many of you have expressed to us as your hope and this is what the IOC expect too.

"It is one of the crucial steps we must take to keep our sport Olympic.

"Like all members of the IBA, we look forward to a fair, ethical, and professional electoral process."

Boxing's place in the Olympics remains in doubt after being left off the inital list for Los Angeles 2028 ©Getty Images

CAS ruled that van der Vorst, Hartley, McAtee and Sjöholm as well as Kremlev had all committed one minor breach of "early campaigning".

It concluded "a light sanction such as a warning or even no sanction," was the most appropriate course of action, but added the individuals concerned should not have been excluded.

Following the CAS decision, Kremlev issued a statement confirming he had written to the IBA Board of Directors with the recommendation that new elections are held.

Boxing has been left off the initial sport programme for Los Angeles 2028, with the IBA told to address concerns over its finances, governance and refereeing and judging by the IOC.

The IBA has until 2023 to meet the criteria to secure boxing’s place at the Games in six years' time.

An IOC Boxing Task Force, chaired by International Gymnastics Federation President Morinari Watanabe, oversaw the boxing tournament at Tokyo 2020.

The IOC said it had taken note of the CAS decision, saying it "adds to very serious concerns around IBA’s governance".

"The various IOC concerns, including IBA’s referees and judges process and its financial dependency on the state-owned company Gazprom, are still not resolved," a statement from the IOC added.