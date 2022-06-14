Van der Vorst should have been eligible to stand for IBA Presidency, rules CAS

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has ruled that Boris van der Vorst should have been eligible to stand in the International Boxing Association (IBA) Presidential election which took place last month.

Van der Vorst and three other appealing candidates who were disqualified from IBA elections committed only one minor breach of the rules, early campaigning, which was not enough to be deemed ineligible by the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit (BIIU), the CAS ruled.

It also found that incumbent IBA President Umar Kremlev was guilty of the same offence, but had not been prevented from standing.

On May 12, the BIIU deemed Van der Vorst ineligible to stand as a candidate for President, the day before the election was to take place at the IBA Extraordinary Congress.

USA Boxing chief executive Mike McAtee, Boxing New Zealand President Steven Hartley, Swedish Boxing Federation President Per-Axel Sjöholm and Danish Boxing Association President Lars Brovil were all ruled ineligible by the BIIU for "campaigning outside the electoral period and collaborating with other candidates".

The four were all standing for Board positions.

McAtee, Hartley and Sjöholm all filed appeals too against the BIIU decision.

More follows.