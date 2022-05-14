Umar Kremlev has been re-elected as International Boxing Association (IBA) President by acclamation, having been the only candidate deemed eligible to stand.

Boris van der Vorst had been seeking to challenge the incumbent, but was on Thursday (May 12) deemed ineligible by the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit Interim Nomination Unit, accused of campaigning outside the electoral period and collaborating with other candidates.

The election was delayed by 24 hours but ultimately the Dutchman - who is appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport - could not run, so there was no vote.

Russian official Kremlev wins a full four-year term at the helm of the embattled IBA, which has had its Olympic recognition suspended since 2019.

More follows.