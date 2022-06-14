The Euroleague Executive Board of Shareholders is set to hold a meeting on Thursday (June 16) to discuss the inclusion of Russian basketball clubs in their tournaments for the upcoming season, in light of the continued conflict in Ukraine.

The Board decided to suspend Russian clubs and annul their results in the 2021-2022 season on March 22, following the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

Three clubs from Russia had been playing in the European club competition - four-time winners CSKA Moscow, Zenit St. Petersburg and UNICS Kazan.

Anadolu Efes Istanbul were the eventual winners of the Euroleague title, after beating Real Madrid 58-57 in the championship game.

"A meeting of the Euroleague Executive Board of Shareholders will be held to discuss the participation of Russian clubs in the next season and the issuance of a wild card," the tournament's press service said, as reported by TASS, Russia's official state news agency.

"In the current circumstances, it is difficult to imagine that Russian teams will be able to participate in the tournament next season," Euroleague President Jordi Bertomeu said.

Alternative Standings



Standings without Russian teams will become the official standings ONLY if and when it is determined that Russian teams cannot resume the season. pic.twitter.com/tWMtLE9JV5 — Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) March 12, 2022

Currently, 13 licensed clubs including CSKA Moscow have provisionally qualified for the 2022-2023 season, but their place could be turned in to an additional "wildcard" berth by the Board.

Swedish player Jonas Jerebko was banned from playing for his national team after he signed for CSKA in April.

The United Nations estimates at least 4,395 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since February 24, but the organisation believes the true figure is far higher.

More than 7.3 million people have now been forced to flee the country.