Crvena Zvezda Basketball Club refuse to hold 'Stop the War' flag to combat politicisation of sport

Crvena Zvezda Basketball Club has claimed that the reason that its players refused to hold a 'Stop the War' flag alongside Zalgiris Kaunas players before their EuroLeague match is to prevent the politicisation of sport.

The Crvena Zvezda players were heavily booed as they followed the decision of the club's leadership staff.

"As a team we were told to not touch the flag," said Crvena Zvezda player Aaron White of the United States.

"I would like to make it clear I don't support the war and I want peace in our world."

Crvena Zvezda asked where the same compassion to Yugoslavia was during the Kosovo War between 1998 and 1999.

"KK Crvena Zvezda cannot interpret the chanting "Fuck you Serbia" differently, attack and expel Crvena Zvezda fans just because they carried the flag of our country, take away the flag of the Republic of Serbia which is a sovereign state, display the NATO flag (which in our country from already known reasons and NATO aggression is a provocation) and the promotion of the slogan "Glory to Ukraine", which in our country has a completely different historical connotation and meaning!," said the club in a statement.

"Should we ask ourselves today, 2022, why in 1999, during the NATO aggression and the killing of thousands of innocent civilians and children, while the Zalgiris basketball players won this competition, they did not carry the banner 'Stop the aggression against Yugoslavia?'"

Crvena Zvezda said it is now waiting for EuroLeague to take disciplinary action against "those responsible for politicised and obviously prepared incidents and harassing our team, our fans and insulting our country and club in Kaunas."

The Serbian side lost the match 103-98 in overtime in what was Lithuanian Paulius Jankūnas final game in the EuroLeague for Zalgiris Kaunas.

Crvena Zvezda head coach Dejan Radonjic was keen to avoid questions on the pre-match drama.

"I really hope that peace will come soon," said Radonjic.

Serbian players were not holding the 'Stop The War' banner during Zalgiris v Crvena Zvezda.



"That's it.

"It's not a question for me."

Zalgiris Kaunas coach Jure Zdovc was similarly cagey on the topic.

"It's not for me to comment," said the Slovenian.

"It's still sports.

"Everybody has their own opinion.

"However, I believe it's not their (coaches or players) personal opinion.

"It comes from the top on what needs to be done.

"I want to say that these provocations helped us in the first half, but in the second half, they got extra motivated."

The EuroLeague recently froze its deal with Russia's VTB Bank and also decided to suspend all EuroLeague and EuroCup games in which Russian teams are due to participate.