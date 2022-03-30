Latvia, Cyprus and Finland to host EuroBasket 2025 - could be joined by Ukraine

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Europe Board has confirmed Latvia, Cyprus and Finland as joint hosts of the 42nd edition of EuroBasket in 2025 - while Ukraine could still join them.

The three countries do not share any borders, but are set to come together to stage European men's basketball's marquee event.

Latvia has been awarded the final phase of the competition, in addition to one of the four groups.

Cyprus and Finland each will host one group in the group phase as well.

FIBA Europe has vowed to continue exclusive discussions with Ukraine over the staging of the fourth group.

Ukraine is presently at war with Russia, complicating its candidacy and making it difficult to predict whether it would be in a position to host matches in 2025, or where.

FIBA Europe will liase with Ukraine until November 2022 but also formulate a back-up plan, it said.

Congratulations to the FIBA #EuroBasket 2025 hosts! 🏟



🇱🇻 Latvia (Group Phase + Final Phase)

🇨🇾 Cyprus (Group Phase)

🇫🇮 Finland (Group Phase) pic.twitter.com/j3XVQbrHyu — FIBA EuroBasket (@EuroBasket) March 29, 2022

Qualification for EuroBasket 2025 started in November.

EuroBasket 2025 is set to take place in September, but exact dates have not yet been set for the event.

FIΒΑ Europe President Turgay Demirel led the meeting in Munich where the hosting decision was made.

FIBA President Hamane Niang, secretary general Andreas Zagklis and executive director for Europe Kamil Novak were all in attendance.

Representatives from the candidate hosts also attended the event to support the bids of their respective countries.

Hungary and Russia had bid for games too, but FIBA Europe suspended Russia’s candidature in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Russian teams have also been banned from participating in FIBA Europe club competitions, heavily impacting EuroLeague Women, EuroCup Women and the FIBA Europe Cup.