British Home Secretary Priti Patel has cancelled the visas of the Belarusian men's basketball team after their country showed its support for Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

The team had been due to play Britain in Newcastle in a World Cup qualifying match tonight but the match was postponed by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) on Friday (February 25) after an "evaluation of the current situation".

"I have cancelled the visas of the Belarusian men's basketball team who were due to play in Newcastle tomorrow night," wrote Patel on Twitter.

"The UK will not welcome the national sports teams of those countries who are complicit in Putin's unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine."

Britain and Belarus had been due to play two matches with one in Minsk and one in the Vertu Motors Arena, home to the Newcastle Eagles.

FIBA first announced on Thursday (February 24) that the match in Belarus would be postponed.

"We thank FIBA for all their help and for understanding our concerns about travelling to Minsk," said interim chairman of the British Basketball Federation Toni Minichiello.

"I would also wish to take the opportunity to thank the BBF Board, GB team staff and players for coming together and presenting a unified position.

"The safety of our players and staff are and will always be our primary focus."

The Belarusian Government of Alexander Lukashenko has allowed Russian forces to enter Ukraine from its territory.

Lukashenko said that Belarusian troops could take part in the attack if they were needed.

He is also set to discuss strengthening the country's western flank.

Belarus are currently third out of four in Group B of the European section of the Basketball World Cup qualification event.

The International Olympic Committee urged International Federations to cancel or relocate any events planned in either of the countries.