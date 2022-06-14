Cernogoraz and Al-Rashidi among line-up for shotgun Grand Prix in Konya

Olympic champion Giovanni Cernogoraz of Croatia and three-time world champion Abdullah Al-Rashidi of Kuwait are set to compete at this week’s shotgun International Shooting Sport Federation Grand Prix in Konya.

Cernogoraz, who claimed trap gold at London 2012, and Al-Rashidi, a skeet bronze medallist at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, headline a field of almost 100 shooters from 17 countries due to battle it out for medals in the Turkish city.

Al-Rashidi, the 58-year-old whose world skeet titles came in 1995, 1997 and 1998, is one of 15 Kuwaiti shooters competing at the Trap and Skeet Shooting Range in Konya.

Only Azerbaijan have got a bigger squad having entered 18 athletes across the trap, skeet and mixed team disciplines.

Italy, one of the top Olympic nations in shooting, sent a team of 12 shooters - just one fewer than hosts Turkey.

A total of 98 shooters representing 17 nations are set to compete in the ISSF Grand Prix Shotgun in Konya ©Getty Images

Pre-event training is due to start today before the first day of the men’s and women’s trap competitions are set to be held on tomorrow.

The trap finals are scheduled to take place on Thursday (June 16), followed by the trap mixed team final on Friday (June 17).

After a training day on Saturday (June 18), skeet shooters are set to compete over the next two days with the individual finals on Monday (June 20).

Competition is due to conclude on Tuesday (June 21) with the skeet mixed team final.