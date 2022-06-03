Ibsen prevails in women's 50m rifle three positions at ISSF World Cup in Baku

Denmark's Rikke Mæng Ibsen came out on top in the women's 50 metres rifle three positions competition at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Baku.

Ibsen won the final 16-12 against India's Anjum Moudgil at the Baku Olympic Shooting Range in Azerbaijan's capital to clinch gold.

Earlier in the day, the pair had scored 411.4 and 406.5 respectively to top the ranking round.

Lee Eun-seo of South Korea notched 405.3 to rank third.

Team finals in the 50m rifle three positions were also held today.

Josip Sikavica, Andrija Mikuljan and Miran Maričić took gold for Croatia in the men's team event, beating India's Goldi Gurjar, Swapnil Kusale and Deepak Kumar 17-7.

Bronze went to Ukraine courtesy of Oleh Tsarkov, Oleksandr Halkin and Rio 2016 men's 10m rifle silver medallist Serhiy Kulish, who overcame South Korea 16-12.

Women's team gold went to Norway, who edged past Kazakhstan 17-15.





Karina Stette, Mari Bardseng Lovseth and Johanna Reksten comprised the successful Norwegian team, while Yelizaveta Korol, Yelizaveta Bezrukova and Arina Altukhova represented Kazakhstan.

Poland claimed bronze with a 17-9 victory over South Korea.

Julia Ewa Piotrowska, Aneta Stankiewicz and Natalia Kochańska were in the Polish team.

The line-up for tomorrow's women's 25m pistol team final was also decided.

Ukraine are set to face Thailand in the gold medal match after topping the second stage of qualifying, with Singapore facing South Korea for bronze.

Britain's Karl Frederick Killander and Denmark's Emil Kjelgaard Petersen lead the men's skeet with 75 points after the first day of qualification.

France's Lucie Anastassiou and Sweden's Victoria Larsson are top of the women's skeet with 74 points after the first day of qualifying.

The ISSF World Cup in Baku is set to continue tomorrow, with finals in the women's team 25m pistol, mixed team 50m rifle three positions, men's 25m rapid fire pistol and the men's and women's skeet.