South Korea top medals table with fifth gold on final day of ISSF World Cup in Baku

South Korea topped the medals table on the final day of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Baku as they picked up a crucial fifth gold medal, while the United States finished second overall despite also triumphing today.

Jae-kyoon Lee, Jong-ho Song, and Tokyo 2020 Olympian Dae-yoon Han combined to clinch victory in the men's team 25 metres rapid fire pistol final at the Baku Shooting Center in the Azerbaijan capital.

The trio scored 17 points to Ukraine's 13 following a collapse from the latter's squad made up of former world champion Pavlo Korostylov, European Championships silver medallist Volodymyr Pasternak, and Maksym Horodynets.

The Ukrainians were winning 11-7 before losing five of the last six rounds which meant any chance of a third gold medal at the event was gone.

Tommaso Chelli, Riccardo Mazzetti, and Massimo Spinella secured the bronze medal for Italy ahead of Poland's Piotr Daniluk, Damian Klimek, and Oskar Miliwek by a score of 18-16.

America's triple Olympic champion Vincent Hancock won his third gold in Baku after partnering with Austen Jewell Smith in the mixed team skeet.

The pair got the better of four-time world champion and Germany's Beijing 2008 bronze medallist Christine Wenzel and Tilo Shreier in commanding fashion by a 6-2 score line.

Hancock was instrumental in the win as he was on target for 15 of his 16 shots.

Chiara Cainero and Gabriele Rossetti of Italy beat Americans Phillip Russell Jungman and Caitlin Connor 6-0 to claim the bronze medals.

The Czech Republic's Jakub Tomeček and Barbora Šumová won the other bronze medal match 6-2 against Kuwait's Eman Al Shamaa and Abdullaah Alrashidi.

The final day left South Korea in pole position with five gold and three bronze medals while the US had four golds, three silvers and one bronze.

The World Cup is set to return from July 9 to 22 in Changwon in South Korea.