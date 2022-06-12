The Namibian National Olympic Committee (NNOC) has partnered with the French Embassy to organise Olympic Day celebrations tied to Paris 2024.

Joan Smit, secretary general of the NNOC, outlined details of the organisation's celebrations at the Franco Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC), which is due to play a prominent role, per The Namibian.

On June 23, a group of Namibian Olympic athletes will congregate at the FNCC, while Namibia's first Olympic medallist Frankie Fredericks will be a guest speaker.

An exhibition documenting Namibia's Olympic history will also be displayed.

The celebrations will continue two days later, with a host of activities for children planned in the city of Keetmanshoop.

The NNOC's partnership with the French Embassy will help to promote the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

"On this day we will come together to celebrate the power of sport to bring people together in peace," Smit said, as reported by The Namibian.

"These days, Olympic Day is developing into much more than a run or just a sports event.

"Based on the three pillars of 'move, learn and discover,' Olympic Committees are deploying sports, cultural and educational activities aimed at everybody, regardless of age, gender, social background or sporting ability."

Founded in 1990, the NNOC first sent a delegation to an Olympic Games at Barcelona 1992 and has appeared a every Summer Olympics since.

Namibia won one silver medal at the last Olympic Games in Tokyo, through Christine Mboma in the women's 200 metres.

It was Namibia's first medal since Fredericks won four silvers across Barcelona 1992 and Atlanta 1996.