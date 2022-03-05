Abner Xoagub has been re-elected as the head of the Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) with three-time Olympian Gaby Ahrens named as vice-president.

The NNOC staged its elections in Namibian capital Windhoek where members agreed to extend Xoagub’s reign as President.

Xoagub stepped into the role on an interim basis in March 2015 following the resignation of Agnes Tjongarero before securing the permanent position in December that year.

He has been in charge ever since, overseeing Namibia’s efforts at the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Ahrens, who competed in the women’s trap shooting event at Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016, has been elected as NNOC vice-president.

During her career, the 40-year-old claimed a series of medals, including bronze at the Delhi 2010 Commonwealth Games and African titles in 2011 and 2015 before retiring in 2016.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Gaby Ahrens has been elected as NNOC vice-president ©Getty Images

"Proud and honoured to have been elected as vice president of the NNOC," said Ahrens who was named Namibia Sports Woman of the Year in 2010.

"After the end of my sporting career, I decided to actively support athletes throughout the Olympic Movement by serving on various sports bodies to ensure that athletes' rights and perspectives are taken into consideration.

"Thank you to the leaders of our national sport federations who support my efforts, trust my intentions and voted for me."

The NNOC elections also saw Pierre Knoetze appointed treasurer and rower Maike Diekmann named athletes' representative on the Board.

Joseph Amakali, Aileen Botha, Lydia Kandetu, Andrew Masongo, Cilas Wilders, Thomas Wylie, Alida Reimers-Cline and Jesse Schickerling are also on the Board, with their terms running until 2024.