Namibian teenage sprinter Christine Mboma has been voted the BBC African Sports Personality of the Year for 2021, becoming the first woman to win the accolade after a successful Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The 18-year-old became the first woman from her country to win an Olympic medal - and only the second athlete after prolific sprinter Frankie Fredericks - when she claimed silver in a stacked women's 200 metres final behind gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica.

Her performance was notable as she was forced to transition to the 200m from her preferred 400m after World Athletics ruled her and her compatriot Beatrice Masilingi unable to compete in their preferred discipline due to high natural testosterone levels.

The pair were ruled out at the start of July, less than a month before the Games, with both youngsters notably struggling with block starts.

Mboma broke the world under-20 record in the final in a time of 21.81sec, also setting a new African and national record.

Masilingi was sixth in that final, with both athletes setting new personal bests in all three of their races.

Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi were second and sixth in the women's 200m final ©Getty Images

"I feel great and really proud to be a Namibian," Mboma told BBC Sport Africa.

"I dedicate this BBC award to all Namibians.

"This is [a reward] for all the hard work I have done."

Mboma won the award ahead of Kenyan Olympic champions Eliud Kipchoge and Faith Kipyegon, South African double Paralympic champion Ntando Mahlangu, Senegal and Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Olympic swimming champion Tatjana Schoenmaker.

She is also the second Namibian to win the award after Fredericks.

As well as silver at the Games, Mboma became the 200m Diamond League champion and under-20 world gold medallist.