Namibian NOC President calls for more private-sector support following first Olympic medal in 25 years

The President of the Namibian National Olympic Committee (NNOC) says the organisation needs "more support" if the country is to continue to win medals at the Games.

Namibia won an Olympic medal for the first time since Atlanta 1996 at Tokyo 2020, thanks to Christine Mboma running an under-20 world record in the women's 200 meters.

"This is a great achievement for us after such a long silence - we must work hard now to increase our medal tally, but we can only win if we receive investment for the future," Abner Xoagub said, as reported by The Namibian.

"It is possible to get more medals, but we can't do it alone, we need more support.

"The preparations for 2024 have already started, but we need funds now to prepare and qualify.

"We hope that with the private sector realising what sport can do, they will be more forthcoming and support us."

The NNOC expenses amounted to NAD4.3 million (£210,000/$290,000/€245,000) for Tokyo 2020, Xoagub told The Namibian, which is more than the body recieves - not aided by NAD900,000 (£45,000/$60,000/€50,000) from the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service arriving late - "we received it on the way to Tokyo and there are still invoices outstanding that we must settle".

Namibia sent 11 athletes to Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

While Xoagub hopes to attract more sponsorship and investment, he expressed gratitude towards the officials who oversaw a "well-organised" operation in the Japanese capital, led by Chef de Mission Dawie Augustyn.

"Dawie spent four years coordinating the whole process, and worked intensively for the last two years so it was not easy, but he worked tirelessly and was dedicated to his job," Xoagub said.

"I'd also like to thank Joan Smit and Anna Wimmert of the Namibian Olympic Committee for their hard work.

"In Tokyo we were complimented as a well-organised and structured team.

"We had a small team, but as they say, dynamite comes in small packages."

Mboma is only the second-ever Namibian to stand on an Olympic podium after four-time medallist Frankie Fredericks.

Along with compatriot Beatrice Masilingi, World Athletics' rules on testosterone levels prevented her from running in the 400m.