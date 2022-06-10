Ecuador's participation in this year's World Cup remains scheduled after the FIFA Disciplinary Committee closed proceedings against the nation without taking action.

The Football Federation of Chile (ANFP) had alleged that Byron Castillo, who made eight appearances in Ecuador's qualification campaign, was actually born in Colombia, is three years older than Ecuadorian officials say and was ineligible to play for Ecuador.

The Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) denied these claims.

Should the eight games he appeared in be classified as 3-0 wins for Ecuador's opponents, as is standard practice were Castillo deemed to be ineligible, Chile would jump from seventh to fourth in the South American standings and qualify for the World Cup.

Ecuador would miss out, while Peru would remain fifth and still face a playoff versus Australia.

However, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided the FEF has no case to answer and dismissed the Chilean appeal.

The ANFP could still choose to appeal this ruling to the FIFA Appeal Committee.

Byron Castillo, right, has been at the centre of an eligibility row ©Getty Images

The FEF and Peruvian Football Association were both invited to submit their positions to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee as part of the process.

Castillo had previously faced doubt over his permission to play for Ecuador, with suggestions he is in fact Colombian preventing the player from making a full international debut until September 2 last year.

Castillo had played for Ecuadorian national youth teams, but a senior international bow was put on ice until the end of an investigation into his origin.

An Ecuadorian court in April 2021 ruled Castillo was Ecuadorian, and born on November 10 1998 in Ecuador.

However, the ANFP claims to have proof Castillo was born in Tumaco, Colombia on July 25 1995, not in General Villamil Playas three years later as the Ecuadorians say.

Ecuador have been drawn alongside hosts Qatar, The Netherlands and African champions Senegal in the group stage of this year's men's World Cup.

Peru are due to face Australia in an inter-continental playoff for a place at the World Cup.