Alejandro Domínguez has been unanimously re-elected as President of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) until 2027 at the organisation's 75th Ordinary Congress in Doha.

The election took place shortly after the FIFA Congress and 2022 World Cup draw, with Ecuador's Francisco Egas, Argentine Claudio Tapia and Chilean Pablo Milad taking the first, second, and third vice-presidencies, respectively.

"As we have already said more than once: the house is in order," said Domínguez, who ran unopposed.

"There is professional management, administrative transparency and institutional solidity.

"Now is the time to go out and conquer the world, to achieve the greatest sporting glories, at club and national team level."

Domínguez has led CONMEBOL since 2016 and was re-elected once before in 2018.

Domínguez was CONMEBOL's first permanent President after compatriot Juan Ángel Napout, who resigned in 2015 amid a corruption scandal.

Napout, a former FIFA vice-president, was convicted of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of wire fraud conspiracy in the United States in August 2017 and is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence.

Domínguez has committed to developing women's football in the region and a strategic partnership with UEFA, football's European governing body.





One of the first major collaborations between the two organisations is set to take place on June 1, with their respective men's champions meeting in the Finalissima.

Wembley Stadium in London is scheduled to host a match between the Euro 2020 champions Italy and 2021 Copa América winners Argentina.

Provided it goes ahead, it will be the third edition after the 1985 and 1993 events which were won by France and Argentina, respectively.

The CONMEBOL-UEFA partnership is also said to include friendly competitions and exchange programmes, while a joint office has been opened in London.

In the six years that Domínguez has already served as CONMEBOL President, the total prize money awarded in the body's events has increased from $71.19 million (£54.2 million/€64.8 million) to $244.36 million (£186 million/€222.6 million) expected to be distributed this year, CONMEBOL says.

Domínguez is a FIFA vice-president by virtue of his CONMEBOL post.

Brazil's Fernando Sarney was re-elected as a FIFA Council representative at the Congress.

Colombia's Fernando Castillo has been named President of the CONMEBOL Compliance and Audit Commission and Fernando Corcino has been appointed as a member of the Appeals Commission.