The Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) has awarded scholarships to 15 individuals and the women's hockey team to aid their preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

A total pot of $350,000 (£279,000/€326,000) was awarded, with $100,000 (£80,000/€93,000) going to the hockey squad.

The remaining fund was divided between the 15 successful recipients between 12 sports.

These grants primarily are sourced through the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Olympic Solidarity and OFI funding.

It is to be used to qualify athletes for the Games, with the money going towards travelling to qualification events and training.

"Thirty-five individual nominations were received from 19 member sports for the Paris scholarship fund, and today we are delighted to formally announce our Paris scholars and of course our support of the women's hockey team," said Paris 2024 Chef de Mission Gavin Noble.

Young sprinter Rhasidat Adeleke is one of those given funding ©Getty Images

"In the Tokyo cycle, 12 scholarships were awarded, and from those nine athletes qualified for the Games, with two finalists at the Tokyo Olympics.

"Naturally, we are aiming to build on those results.

"Through the support of the International Olympic Committee Solidarity Fund, and with the additional backing of Permanent TSB, Allianz and Deloitte, we are able to fund more athletes, to a higher level than ever before, and it is very much part of our performance and commercial strategy that we continue to move in this direction."

Adam Hession and Daina Moorhouse are to receive funding to aid their chances in boxing, while Aoife Hopkins and Eve McMahon will attempt the same in sailing.

The other sport to have two recipients is rowing, with Alison Begin and Jake McCarthy being recognised.

Sprinter Rhasidat Adeleke, badminton player Nhat Nguyen, canoeist Noel Hendrick, cyclist Lara Gillespie, diver Ciara McGing, golfer Olivia Mehaffey, modern pentathlete Sive Brassil, swimmer Paddy Johnston and taekwondo athlete Jack Woolley have also been awarded funding.