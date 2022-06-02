Australian Taekwondo is poised to appoint a national integrity manger after securing funding from the Australian Sports Commission via Sport Australia.

The integrity manger will also work with Judo Australia and Boxing Australia, given the three sports’ high-performance programmes came together last year to be overseen by the Combat Institute of Australia.

The integrity manger will be responsible for implementing and immersing the National Integrity Framework at all levels of taekwondo in Australia.

Minimising integrity threats, promoting safe sport and ensuring a healthy environment is provided for taekwondo, judo and boxing practitioners in Australia will also come under the integrity manger’s purview.

"There is no place for inappropriate behaviour or misconduct in taekwondo," Australian Taekwondo chief executive Heather Garriock said.

"The National Integrity Framework outlines the expectations of us as a National Sporting Organisation, our members, and affiliates in our community to ensure safe and respectful conduct; it keeps everybody accountable.

"Having a National Integrity Manager will help us to safeguard clubs and members, plus, handle any complaints from within our community.

"This will allow us to address areas of concern, mitigate risks, and ensure a safer sport for everybody."

Judo Australia and Australian Taekwondo have both signed up to the National Integrity Framework.