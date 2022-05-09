The Combat Institute of Australia (CombatAUS) and Boxing Australia have named Santiago Nieva as national head coach of the country's high-performance boxing programme.

The Swede is due to start in the role next month.

Nieva was previously high-performance director and men's head coach for the Indian boxing team, following on from head coaching positions at the national teams of Sweden and Argentina.

"We're really pleased to have been able to recruit a coach of this calibre to lead the boxing high-performance programme in Australia, building upon the success delivered by outgoing coach Kevin Smith," CombatAUS chief executive Alex Vallentine said.

"Santiago brings significant international coaching experience and possesses a huge amount of technical and tactical knowledge.

"His experience, knowledge and background both as a coach and an elite boxer have him well placed to provide high-level leadership and direction to our programme and athletes."

CombatAUS oversees the high-performance programmes for boxing, judo and taekwondo in Australia.

CombatAUS chief executive Alex Vallentine is happy with Santiago Nieva's appointment ©CombatAUS

Nieva added that he was keen to start in the position, which he will do shortly before the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Smith will remain head coach for the Games, however, before leaving in August.

"I am delighted to get this opportunity leading the Australian boxing programme," Nieva said.

"I have seen Australian boxers in so many competitions and know their potential, and now I will get the chance to further develop their skills and work with them in an exciting partnership between the Combat Institute of Australia and Boxing Australia.

"Australian boxers have done really well internationally for several years at all levels from junior to elite men and women, evidenced by Harry Garside's Olympic medal in Tokyo.

"I can't wait to get started, meet the athletes and the whole Australian boxing community."

Nieva has coached several athletes to medals at World Championships, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Pan American Championships and European Championships.

Smith is currently coaching the Australian team at the Women's World Boxing Championships here in Istanbul.