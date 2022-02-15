New high-performance coach for taekwondo in Australia starts work before European tour

Seokhun Lee, Australia's new national high-performance coach for taekwondo, has arrived in Melbourne to begin work in the role.

The South Korean's appointment was confirmed in December by Australian Taekwondo and the Combat Institute of Australia (CombatAUS).

Lee has worked as a national coach with the South Korean team, steering athletes to both Grand Prix titles and bronze medals at the World Championships.

As an athlete, he won gold in the heavyweight division at the 2002 Asian Championships in Amman in Jordan.

He has now been tasked with developing Australia's high-performance athletes as they work towards the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Eleven athletes will leave for a six-week tour of Europe next month, under the guidance of Lee and three-time Olympian Safwan Khalil, who has been acting as interim coach.

They will begin with a 10-day training camp at the National Institute of Sport, Expertise, and Performance (INSEP) in Paris, before taking part in the Dutch Open in Eindhoven on March 12.

After returning to France for another four days at INSEP, the group will take part in the Belgium Open in Lommel on March 19 before travelling home in time for the Australian Championships in April.

"I'm really pleased to be part of taekwondo in Australia and lead the high-performance programme," said Lee.

Seokhun Lee watches on at a training session in Melbourne ©CombatAUS

"I'm looking forward to experiencing the Australian National Championships in April and meeting many new people in the Australian taekwondo community."

CombatAUS has brought the Australian national bodies for boxing, judo and taekwondo under the same roof.

The umbrella body opened a new National Performance Centre in Melbourne last month.

"It's a pleasure to welcome an international coach of Seokhun's calibre to CombatAUS and our National Performance Centre," said CombatAUS chief executive Alex Vallentine.

"We're looking forward to working with Seokhun and our taekwondo athletes on their development and quest for enhanced success on the world stage."

Heather Garriock, the chief executive of Australian Taekwondo, added: "We're very fortunate to attract someone of Seokhun's pedigree and experience to taekwondo in Australia, and we're delighted to welcome Seokhun to the role of national performance coach.

"Our community will have the opportunity to connect with Seokhun at the upcoming Australian Taekwondo National Championships in Brisbane."