Australian Taekwondo President Hassan Iskander and the Vietnam Taekwondo Federation President Truong Ngoc De have signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) over the weekend to offer periodic training and development opportunities for both coaches and athletes.

"I'm delighted to sign this agreement with the Vietnam Taekwondo Federation," said Australian Taekwondo President Hassan Iskander.

"This is a significant step in working more closely with our Vietnam counterparts to provide more substantial development opportunities for our athletes and coaches."

This cooperation between them will include an international conference for professional coaches and athletes of Australia, Vietnam, and neighbouring countries.

"This will be a good opportunity for Vietnamese martial artists to promote the development of Taekwondo as well as build a long-term cooperative relationship between the two countries in the future," said Vietnam Taekwondo Federation President Truong Ngoc De.

Although Vietnam has always been at the top of the world rankings in continental and regional Poomsae Championships, Australia is making efforts to maximise their performance by having Seokhun Lee as the national high-performance coach for taekwondo.