Softball Australia is adopting the Sport Integrity Australia (SIA) National Integrity Framework (NIF) in a move it is claimed "ensures participants are treated fairly and with respect".

That is the verdict of SIA chief executive David Sharpe, who also praised the strengthening of ties between the organisation and Softball Australia.

"Essentially, the Framework provides SA with best-practice policies and processes that will meet future compliance standards and be applied nationally. It is the best possible outcome for the sport," Sharpe added.

The NIF is claimed to take a proactive approach to reducing integrity threats such as doping and the manipulation of competition, as well as addressing safeguarding.

It includes a policy on complaints, disputes and discipline, and SA's adoption of the NIF means that complains can be handled independently via the SIA or National Sports Tribunal.

The move "ensures all softball participants and supporters can have confidence in their involvement with the sport", according to the Softball Australia chair ©Softball Australia

"This is a key milestone for softball in Australia," SA chair Richard Lindell declared.

"The Framework ensures all softball participants and supporters can have confidence in their involvement with the sport, and it protects our members, clubs, associations, and states.

"This is the result of a positive collaboration between Softball Australia and Sport Integrity Australia that commenced in 2021, and thanks to the hard work of everyone involved, we now have policies and procedures in place to protect the sport, and those in it for generations to come."

SA has vowed to work with local state and territory governing bodies to have the NIF implemented at regional level next.