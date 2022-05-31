Councilor Maureen Cornish, left, is the new Lord Mayor of Birmingham ©Birmingham City Council

Birmingham's new Lord Mayor has assumed the office in advance of England's second city hosting the Commonwealth Games.

Maureen Cornish has been on Birmingham City Council for 15 years and is now in the ceremonial role of Birmingham’s first citizen.

The Lord Mayor is expected to carry out public duties on behalf of the City Council and the people of Birmingham, many of which will be linked to the Commonwealth Games.

For former Lord Mayor Anne Underwood, this included representing Birmingham at the Closing Ceremony of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

"By accepting this honour, I am very proud to be able to serve this great city as Lord Mayor," Cornish said.

Birmingham has never held the Commonwealth Games before ©Birmingham City Council
"2022 marks the biggest year Birmingham has seen in a generation, which will bring numerous opportunities to show how amazing our city is.

"I will do my utmost to maintain Birmingham’s high profile and build on its successes, as we enjoy the Birmingham 2022 Festival - celebrating the city’s innovation, diversity and creativity - and as we look ahead to proudly hosting the Commonwealth Games this summer."

Birmingham has never hosted the Commonwealth Games before, and the multi-sport event promises to be a highlight of Cornish's year as Lord Mayor.

The Commonwealth Games are due to begin on July 28 and conclude on August 8.