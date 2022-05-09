Lock manufacturer Yale has been confirmed as the official sponsor of the Key to the City initiative, which forms part of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games cultural programme.

The Key to the City project, led by artist Paul Ramírez Jonas and produced by Fierce, enables residents of the English city to receive privileges akin to the Freedom to Birmingham honour that is usually only given to dignitaries.

Ramírez Jonas designed a similar project in New York City in 2010.

He explained that it aimed to recognise the work of citizens in Birmingham and open up the city.

Ramírez Jonas said: "What if everyone, not just the chosen few, could be recognised with the Key to the City of Birmingham?

"What if anyone could decide who is deserving of the Freedom of the City?

"What if this key could open dozens of previously unexplored spaces around the city?

"And what if all those spaces together created a portrait of Birmingham?"

Keys to the City can be collected for six weeks from May 28 as part of plans for the initiative ©Getty Images

For six weeks from May 28, citizens are able to award a Key to the City to any individual for any reason.

Birmingham New Street railway station has been revealed as the Key Exchange Ceremony site, where recipients can receive a special key granting access to 22 locations across the Birmingham region.

These include a view of the city from the 18th-floor terrace at 103 Colmore Row in the heart of Birmingham, Northfield Community Garden, Minworth Green Bridge, Green Lane Masjid and Ikon Gallery.

Keyholders are set to be able to access these sites until August 7, the day before the Commonwealth Games are scheduled to conclude.

The 15,000 keys and their respective locks being used for the project are to be produced by Stockholm-based Yale, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy.

The senior producer for the Birmingham 2022 Festival Louisa Davies welcomed the partnership with Yale.

"Key to the City and Yale is a match made in Birmingham," Davies said.

Birmingham is due to stage the Commonwealth Games from July 28 to August 8 this year ©Birmingham City Council

"This is a project that will unlock so many surprising experiences for 15,000-plus people.

"It will paint a portrait of the city that reflects our vision for the Festival - to inspire people to explore and celebrate this unique cultural landscape."

Senior vice-president and head of United Kingdom and Ireland at Assa Abloy Harry Warrender added: "We are honoured to be the official sponsor of the Key to the City project and play our part in the Birmingham 2022 Festival.

"With over 180 years’ experience in lock making and as a Midlands-based business, it felt like the perfect partnership.

"The bespoke Yale keys will offer anyone visiting Birmingham the opportunity to unlock and explore new experiences around the city.

"We hope as many people as possible get the chance to use one of the keys and be part of this exciting event."

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are due to begin on July 28.