Ian Ward remains Birmingham City Council Leader ©Getty Images

Ian Ward has retained his position as Birmingham City Council Leader after a challenge mounted by Waseem Zaffar failed to garner enough votes.

It leaves Ward set to remain in charge of the City Council when Birmingham hosts the Commonwealth Games later this year.

Labour retained control of Birmingham City Council earlier this month, re-installing Ward as head of the local authority.

However, Zaffar, a Cabinet member for transport and the environment, challenged Ward for the leadership.

Liz Clements also joined the race, but was eliminated first in today's vote.

All 65 Labour councillors were able to vote.

Thirty-one initially voted for Ward, 28 for Zaffar and six for Clements.

Once Clements' ballots were allocated to their second preference, Ward was up to the winning number of 33.

More follows.