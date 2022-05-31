World Skate has extended and expanded its partnership with the International Testing Agency (ITA) until 2025, with the independent anti-doping body set to oversee areas including management of potential rule violations.

The majority of World Skate's anti-doping activities are now to be managed by the ITA, which President Sabatino Aracu insisted would help to safeguard "athletes' health".

"Our main goal is our athletes’ health and we are confident that the partnership with ITA will guarantee the best possible standard at all levels," the Italian official claimed.

"We would like to thank everyone involved in the development of this adventure."

Under the agreement, the ITA will implement all doping control measures during and outside of competitions, manage World Skate's Registered Testing Pool and the whereabouts of athletes, and administer applications for Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs) in collaboration with its International TUE Committee.

Results management of anti-doping rules violations and whereabouts failures are also set to be managed by the ITA.

World Skate is set to receive access to Reveal, the ITA's confidential reporting platform, allowing anyone in the sport to report suspicions of an anti-doping rule violation, with any subsequent investigation to be managed by the ITA.

A long-term sample storage and re-analysis strategy is due to be developed, while the ITA's Regulatory Committee Unit is to be tasked with ensuring World Skate's anti-doping programme complies with the World Anti-Doping Code.

Moreover, the creation of an education plan in line with the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) International Standard for Education, including a webinar series and event-based education at some competitions, is planned with the ITA.

The ITA is set to implement all of World Skate's doping control measures during and outside of competitions ©Getty Images

ITA director general Benjamin Cohen said the agreement would strengthen World Skate's anti-doping programme for the Birmingham 2022 World Games and Paris 2024 Olympics.

"It is an exciting time for skating sports as they have evolved in recent years from lifestyle to more professional and even Olympic disciplines, as was the case with skateboarding, which was introduced during the Tokyo 2020 Games," Cohen said.

"We thank our partner World Skate for their trust to continue supporting skating athletes with a fully independent anti-doping programme led by the ITA.

"The delegation of World Skate’s clean sport activities to the ITA means that our experts can optimise all areas of its anti-doping programme and protect clean skaters throughout the year and during major events, such as the upcoming World Games 2022 and the Olympic Games Paris 2024."

A lack of drug testing in skateboarding was among the International Olympic Committee's concerns prior to the sport featuring at the Olympics for the first time at Tokyo 2020, having been proposed by the Organising Committee.

According to WADA figures, no tests were carried out in skateboarding in 2015 and only two took place the following year.

World Skate began working with the ITA in January 2019, an arrangement which covered out-of-competition testing, test distribution planning, athlete biological passport administration and whereabouts failures.

Skateboarding has been added to the core Olympic programme from Los Angeles 2028.