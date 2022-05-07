The International Testing Agency has secured a partnership with the Olympic Council of Asia to help deliver the anti-doping programme at the delayed Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games ©Getty Images

The International Testing Agency (ITA) has confirmed that it will help deliver the anti-doping programme at the delayed Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games after securing a partnership with the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

The announcement by the ITA came just days before the OCA agreed to postpone the major multi-sport event in the Chinese city due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be the first time the ITA will help administer the drugs testing system at an Asian Games after German company Professional Worldwide Controls took on the role at Jakarta-Palembang 2018.

ITA director general Benjamin Cohen has said he hopes the agreement with the OCA will be the "beginning of a long and successful journey" in support of Asian National Olympic Committees.

Operating on behalf of the International Olympic Committee, the ITA carried out Olympic Games anti-doping procedures at Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022.

The ITA has now been tasked by the OCA to deliver the "professional and independent execution of clean sport activities" at Hangzhou 2022.

"It is a great honour for my organisation that the Olympic Council of Asia has decided to entrust it with the important task of keeping Hangzhou 2022 clean," said Cohen.

The Asian Games were due to be held in Hangzhou in September only to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic ©Getty Images
"We have proven that we can implement our independent and expert management of anti-doping programmes on a large scale during the Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 Olympic Games.

"And we will show the same professionalism at the Asian Games, one of the biggest sporting events in the world, constantly striving to safeguard the health of the athletes and the fairness of the competitions.

"I look forward to continuing the great collaboration with CHINADA [Chinese Anti-Doping Agency] and hope that this partnership between the OCA and the ITA is just the beginning of a long and successful journey in support of all Asian National Olympic Committees and their athletes."

More than 10,000 athletes were due to compete across 40 sports and 61 disciplines in 44 venues at Hangzhou 2022.

The Chinese city was due to stage the event from September 10 to 25 only for it to be postponed as authorities in the Asian nation battle rising COVID-19 infections.

New dates have yet to be agreed for the Asian Games, but the name and emblem of Hangzhou 2022 are expected to remain unchanged.

The ITA has conducted the anti-doping programmes at the Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 Olympic Games ©Getty Images
As part of its partnership with the OCA, the ITA is set to conduct an extensive risk assessment to identify the doping risk across all sports that will serve as "a basis to define a tailor-made testing programme" for the Games.

The ITA is expected to work with International Federations and National Anti-Doping Organisations to promote pre-Games testing efforts on athletes that are likely to take part.

Once the Asian Games get underway, the ITA is due to be present on-site to oversee doping controls with support from organisers and the CHINADA and manage the administration of therapeutic use exemptions.

It is also set to develop education and activity plan for pre-event and Games-time activities in line with the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) International Standard for Education.

"We look forward to this partnership for clean sport and to leverage ITA’s expertise in running anti-doping programmes for major events," said OCA Acting President Raja Randhir.

"All aspects of the ITA’s anti-doping operations for the 2022 Asian Games will be conducted in strict compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code and the OCA Anti-Doping Rules and will be subject to monitoring and observation by a team of independent experts appointed by WADA."