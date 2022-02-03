Los Angeles 2028 chair Casey Wasserman believes the inclusion of surfing, skateboarding and sport climbing could bring "freshness" to the Olympics.

Wasserman’s comments come after the IOC Session here formally ratified the organisation’s Olympic Programme Commission’s proposals backed by the Executive Board to add the three sports to the initial programme for Los Angeles 2028.

"The LA28 Games have always been about bringing more freshness, youthful energy and creativity into the Olympic and Paralympic movement," Wasserman read.

"Los Angeles is a place unlike any other and it will be incredible to host surfing, skateboarding and climbing as iconic West Coast sports alongside Olympic fan favourites."

The three sports join athletics, rowing, badminton, basketball, canoeing, cycling, equestrians, fencing, football, golf, gymnastics, handball, hockey, judo, wrestling, swimming, rugby sevens, taekwondo, tennis, table tennis, sport shooting, archery, triathlon, sailing and volleyball on the initial list for Los Angeles 2028.

Boxing, weightlifting and modern pentathlon have been left off, with the respective International Federations given until 2023 to meet certain criteria to secure their spot at the event.





The IOC hailed skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing as "youth-focused sports" which, it claimed, "successfully" debuted at Tokyo 2020 and added that "all of them have deep roots in California".

Tokyo 2020 Olympians Carissa Moore, Sky Brown and Nathaniel Coleman have joined Los Angeles 2028 in marking the confirmation of their sports on the programme with three new LA28 emblems.

The design of British skateboarder, winner of a bronze medal in the park event at Tokyo 2020 at the age of only 13, is claimed to represent her "playful personality and skateboarding experiences" with a focus on her favourite spot at the Venice Beach Skatepark.

Moore, an American surfer and winner of the Olympic shortboard gold medal at Tokyo 2020, has focused on the power and grace of the ocean in her "A" design.

The design is claimed have have a nod to her hometown of Honolulu embodied in the beauty the plumeria, her favourite flower.

American sport climber Coleman's "A" design focuses on balance of green pine trees representing his home mountain of Little Cottonwood in Utah on the left with the geometric shapes of indoor climbing on the right.

He won an Olympic silver medal in the combined sport climbing event when the sport made its debut at Tokyo 2020.

Britain's Olympic bronze medallist Sky Brown revealed that her new LA28 emblem was designed to remind her of Venice Beach her favourite place to go skateboarding ©Getty Images

The International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) must "finalise its proposal for the replacement of horse riding and for the overall competition format" before the sport can be included, according to the IOC.

It was added that the UIPM's proposal has to "demonstrate a significant reduction in cost and complexity, and improvement across the areas of safety, accessibility, universality, appeal for youth and general public".

The move follows concerns stemming from the scandal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where German coach Kim Raisner was sent home for punching the horse Saint Boy, which was one of those who refused to jump in the women's event.

The UIPM has been criticised by athletes for axing riding and for the process which led to the controversial decision.

Long-running issues at the International Boxing Association (IBA) and the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), which led to the former being excluded from running the boxing tournament at Tokyo 2020 and the latter's place at Paris 2024 being provisional, have led to their omission from the initial Los Angeles 2028 programme.

"IBA must demonstrate that it has successfully addressed the ongoing concerns around governance, financial sustainability and integrity of its refereeing and judging process," said Karl Stoss, chair of the IOC Olympic Programme Commission.

"The IWF and its future leadership must demonstrate its change of culture, including ensuring integrity, robustness and full independence of its anti-doping programme."