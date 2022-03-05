Progress of work on the 2023 Parapan American Games in Santiago was recently inspected by the International Paralympic Committee’s President Andrew Parsons and Julio César Ávila, President of the Americas Paralympic Committee.

The Presidents visited the headquarters of the Santiago 2023 Organising Committee to hear about planning and preparation for the Parapan American Games, due to be held from November 17 to 25 next year.

Santiago 2023 executive director, Felipe De Pablo, updated the visitors over recent re-modelling of venues, improvements to infrastructure and the construction of the Parapan American Games Village.

The Presidents then visited the new National Stadium Park, where they were able to tour inside the Aquatic Park, High Performance Center, Coliseum and Central Court among other venues.

IPC President Andrew Parsons spoke to Chilean TV viewers recently after touring venues being prepared for the Santiago 2023 Pan American and Parapan American Games ©Santiago 2023

They were also able to appreciate the construction of new arenas in the Auroville Marathon sector, where competitions such as soccer for the blind - the latter facility now being officially inaugurated.

There is an opportunity for them to view progress on the Parapan American Games Village, located in the Cerrillos commune, where buildings between six and 13 floors high will house competitors during the Games.

The Parapan American Games is expected to feature competition in 18 sports, with 33 nations set to participate.