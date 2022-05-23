Nine-strong team from Ukraine travels to European Taekwondo Championships despite invasion

Nine athletes from Ukraine were able to attend the European Taekwondo Championships in Manchester last week, despite the Russian invasion of their country which has left the sport's national offices destroyed.

The Taekwondo Federation of Ukraine headquarters in Kharkiv was struck by bombs, but the team made it to the Manchester Regional Arena with help from the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation and GB Taekwondo.

Ukraine won three medals at the event, all in Para taekwondo categories.

Viktoriia Marchuk claimed silver in the women's under-47 kilograms, while Orest Pylypiak and Yuliya Lypetska bagged bronze in the men's over-80kg and women's under-65kg, respectively.

Marchuk, a multiple world champion, was abandoned in an ill-equipped orphanage in Kyiv after being born with Holt-Oram syndrome and only one arm.

"The most difficult [thing] was when we left our country," said fellow athlete Volodymyr Bystrov on the team's trip.

"Leaving from home when your family is still in Ukraine...

"It hurts, mentally."

Athletes from Russia and Belarus were banned from the competition in Manchester.

Viktoriia Marchuk won a silver medal for Ukraine at the European Taekwondo Championships ©Getty Images

"We think that it is right for Russia not to participate in these Championships," said athlete Mariia Labuzova, who admitted that she would agree with them returning should the war end.

"Because, for example, a lot of athletes in Ukraine now, they can't train.

"They are afraid of the bombing.

"It is fair."

Russia would normally be strong at the European Championships, with Turkey topping the overall medals table in their absence.

"In my opinion, the most important thing is for the war to stop," Bystrov added.

"Not all people in Russia like the Government of Russia.

"A lot of Russian people do not support the war in Ukraine.

"They want peace."