Winning start for Balanche and Pierron at UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Lourdes

Switzerland ’s Camille Balanche and France's Amaury Pierron won the International Cycling Union (UCI) Mountain Bike World Cup in Lourdes.

Balanche finished first after completing the course in 3min 19.983sec.

The women's event saw Britain's Tahnee Seagrave lose control as Myriam Nicole of France managed to finish second with a time of 3:20.607.

Seagrave finished third with a time of 3:20.980 followed by Austria’s Valentina Höll in 3:21.657.

French rider Marine Cabirou ended up fifth after completing the circuit in 3:25.620.

In the men’s elite event, Pierron completed the race with a time of 2:47.711 followed by Finn Iles of Canada in 2:48.558.

Coming behind in third with a time of 2:48.797 was Loic Bruni of France, who finished first in the qualification phase.

Bruni's compatriot Benoit Coulanges finished fourth in 2:49.177 while American Luca Shaw was fifth in 2:50.142.

The women’s junior event saw Gracey Hemstreet of Canada claiming her first World Cup win in 2022.

Hemstreet managed to cross the line over six seconds ahead of Britain's Phoebe Gale who finished second with a time of 3:37.159.

Meanwhile, 2021 World Champion Izabela Yankova of Bulgaria ended the day in third position, 8.585 seconds behind.

In the men’s junior event, Jackson Goldstone of Canada stormed to victory in 2:52.584.

Australian Remy Meier-Smith finished second in 2:55.388 followed by Jordan Williams of Britain, who came within five seconds of Jackson.

The next down hill event is scheduled to be held in For William in Scotland from May 21 to 22.