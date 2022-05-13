IBA Presidential election postponed 24 hours to allow CAS to make decision on suspended candidates

The International Boxing Association (IBA) is expected to hold its Presidential election tomorrow instead of today, to allow time for the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) appeal of the challenger Boris van der Vorst to be considered.

At the opening of the Extraordinary Congress here today, incumbent IBA President Umar Kremlev announced the delay.

The Dutch Boxing Federation President Van der Vorst - and four other candidates for the Board of Directors - were ruled ineligible by the Interim Nomination Unit of the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit (BIIU) for "collaboration between candidates" and "electoral campaigning outside the electoral period".

"Many of you will be wondering what the situation is with regard to today's elections," said Kremlev in his opening speech at the IBA Extraordinary Congress.

"You will know that the Interim Nomination Unit made certain decisions yesterday about eligibility.

"You may also know that an appeal has been filed to CAS.

"And you also know that fairness is very important to me.

"For this season, the IBA election for President will not take place today.

"I have discussed this with the IBA Legal Counsel and with Koko [IBA secretary general István Kovács].

"This will allow for CAS and for the ineligible candidates time to do their legal work."

IBA President Umar Kremlev announced the election would be delayed until tomorrow due to the CAS ruling ©IBA

Van der Vorst was ruled out of the elections yesterday along with USA Boxing executive director Mike McAtee, Boxing New Zealand President Steve Hartley, President of the Swedish Boxing Federation Per-Axel Sjöholm and President of the Danish Boxing Federation Lars Brovil.

Their unofficial working group called the Common Cause Alliance - which claimed it would like to work with IBA towards governance reform with an aim at being reinstated at the Olympic Games - has been accused by two National Federations of acting under another boxing organisation.

Complaints were made by Serbia and Venezuela on April 11 and 13 regarding an introductory letter sent by the 20-strong group on March 29 about their willingness to work with the Board.

They had looked to speak directly with Kremlev in January too.

The five affected candidates released a statement declaring their intention to appeal after the BIIU ruling.

"The candidates acknowledge but do not agree with the Interim Nomination Unit's ruling, given the conflicting 'not guilty' verdict of the IBA Disciplinary Committee on May 11, 2022," it read.

"The candidates have been in communication with their legal team, which has filed an emergency appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"The candidates stated they ran their campaigns calling for a change of IBA leadership and culture, financial accountability, proper governance, sustainable management, ethical behaviour inside and outside the field of play.

"They will continue to fight for this cause and will use all legal avenues available to them."

❗️ Notification of IBA Interim Nomination Unit to declare me & 4 other candidates ineligible for IBA Election came one day before election & less than 24 hrs after IBA Disciplinary Committee had declared us ✅ NOT GUILTY ✅ on all charges. CAS appeal has been filed. pic.twitter.com/dOo6hIsNDM — Boris van der Vorst (@BorisvdVorst) May 12, 2022

Only the first nine items on the agenda of 14 at today's Extraordinary Congress went ahead

The Presidential election, the acceptance speech for the elected President, the Audit Committee election and the IBA independent directors election were postponed.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Vanuatu's memberships remained suspended following a majority vote.

Kovács also gave his secretary general report and there was a presentation from the Governance Reform Group.

The second day of the Extraordinary Congress is set to take place tomorrow.