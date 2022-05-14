Van der Vorst to challenge IBA ineligibility ruling at Court of Arbitration for Sport

Dutch Boxing Federation President Boris van der Vorst - who will not be able to challenge incumbent International Boxing Association (IBA) President Umar Kremlev here in Istanbul today - is to challenge his ineligibility ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Van der Vorst and four other Board candidates were deemed ineligible to stand in a decision made by the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit Interim Nomination Unit, having been accused of campaigning outside the electoral period and collaboration between candidates.

This was announced just a day before the proposed election, with Van der Vorst being ruled ineligible on Thursday (May 12).

Van der Vorst decided to request provisional measures from the CAS to have the election not go ahead this weekend, but was denied.

In a statement, the Dutchman said he intended to go back to the CAS with a full appeal after Kremlev announced the elections would go ahead as planned today, following their 24-hour postponement yesterday.

More follows.