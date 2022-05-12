Dutch Boxing Federation President Boris van der Vorst, who was to stand as a candidate for the Presidency of the International Boxing Association (IBA) tomorrow, has been deemed ineligible by the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit (BIIU).

He was supposed to stand against incumbent Umar Kremlev tomorrow, but has had that opportunity revoked - along with four others standing for other positions - by the Interim Nomination Unit of the BIIU.

This stems from the creation of a group called the Common Cause Alliance (CCA) in which the five candidates in question signed open letters to IBA.

Principally, the concern surrounds an introductory letter from the CCA to National Federations.

Speaking to insidethegames, the Dutchman stated he was working out the legality of the decision.

"I am extremely concerned about this decision, which is in sharp contrast to the decision of the Disciplinary Committee from yesterday," said Van der Vorst to insidethegames.

"I am working with my lawyers now and will be able to comment more soon."

USA Boxing's executive director Mike McAtee was one of those deemed ineligible too, shortly after a statement was made public of his endorsement of Van der Vorst.

Others unable to stand are Boxing New Zealand President Steve Hartley, President of the Swedish Boxing Federation Per-Axel Sjöholm and President of the Danish Boxing Federation Lars Brovil.

Mike McAtee is one of the other candidates who were part of the Common Cause Alliance who will not be able to stand ©USA Boxing

This started with complaints made to the Interim Nomination Unit on April 11 and 13, accusing the five candidates of being improper under IBA regulations, stating that they participated in another international boxing organisation.

It added that there was collaboration between candidates and electoral campaigning outside the electoral period.

The Interim Nomination Unit found that it had jurisdiction over the matter - independently from the Disciplinary Committee - since the Nomination Unit deals with the eligibility of the candidates and not on disciplinary matters.

This was then investigated, according to IBA, with Genius Sports, an independent vetting firm who assist with eligibility verification.

The candidates, Genius Sports and the Interim Nomination Unit then corresponded with each other, according to the IBA statement.

The BIIU Interim Nomination Unit said it was "left with no other option" but to make all Common Cause Alliance members ineligible for election after reviewing the report of Genius Sports, the IBA Constitution and IBA Regulations on Congress and Elections.

South Africa's Francois Strydom chaired the Disciplinary Panel - which oversaw the Disciplinary Committee decision - with the other members being Glenn Feldman of the United States and Alexandra Monkhouse of Canada.

