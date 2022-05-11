Umar Kremlev, President of the International Boxing Association (IBA), has launched his manifesto for re-election at the Extraordinary Congress here, vowing to remain "keeping promises".

At the start of the document, the Russian runs down a checklist of achievements from his first 18 months in office.

These include the debts of IBA being written off to the tune of $10 million (£8.1 million/€9.5 million) and communication with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) improving, while developing a new qualification system for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

There have been concerns over the financial transparency of how the debt was paid off to Azeri company Benkons, partially the reason IBA Board member Emilia Grueva decided to step down, as revealed exclusively yesterday by insidethegames.

Under Kremlev, IBA - formerly known by the acronym AIBA - has signed a multi-million dollar sponsorship deal with Russian energy giant Gazprom, now the subject of Western sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine.

The IOC has questioned IBA's responses regarding issues around its qualification system, insisting the organisation has not been transparent enough about its governance.

Umar Kremlev has helped put IBA on a stable financial footing thanks to a controversial sponsorship deal with Russian energy giant Gazprom ©IBA

Other items on Kremlev's checklist include giving development funds to National Federations, a financial support programme, support continental competitions such as the European and Asian Championships, as well as "uniting the world boxing community".

He also cites prize money for boxers, new courses for officials, improving the anti-doping programme, rebranding the organisation and digitalisation among his achievements.

Going forward he has promised a boxing academy for every IBA Confederation and an initiative targeting development in school children.

He also heralded the decision to increase the number of weight categories to 13 for men and 12 for women.

Kremlev promised a "special focus" will be made on increasing the number of broadcasters who buy television rights for IBA events, also claiming negotiations with major broadcasters are "currently ongoing".

Higher organisational level of IBA events - to improve media perception - is also on the list, as well as a World Boxing Tour, a season-long boxing series.

A world ranking system is promised and an improvement on social media.

Umar Kremlev states he is aiming to improve broadcast deals around the world to help promote the sport ©Getty Images

As part of his IOC roadmap - which leads up to May 2023 - Kremlev is aiming to for revenue diversity and financial transparency, sporting integrity and governance reform.

In the recent letter from the IOC, it criticised IBA's approach to addressing these issues, citing that Kremlev had not been sufficiently transparent.

The IOC has also been critical of IBA during Kremlev's tenure, particularly over Kosovan boxers being unable to compete at the Men's World Boxing Championships in Serbia, deeming that the organisation had "not applied the necessary due diligence" in awarding Belgrade the competition.

Kremlev's Executive Committee was not the same one that awarded the Championships.

"Boxing is and has always been a passion of my life, while needs of our athletes, their supporting personnel and National Federations are my high priority," said Kremlev in his closing remarks.

"This is the only reason why for me leading the International Boxing Association is not simply a job, but also an honourable duty and opportunity to serve the boxing community.

"All of my goals are aimed at serving each and everyone of you and creating a welcoming home of boxing where every boxer is to find a brighter future, greater opportunities, stronger support and greater success.

"The achievements of the past year are an important milestone that we can celebrate all together since they would never be possible without your valuable assistance, encouragement and input.

"IBA already has a new identity and is making its progress towards becoming a sustainable, self-sufficient and reputable organisation and I invite you all to join the efforts to make IBA a leading international federation that meets the highest standards."

Boris van der Vorst is set to challenge Umar Kremlev for IBA Presidency on Friday ©Boris van der Vorst

The IBA Extraordinary Congress is due to start on Friday (May 13) with the Presidential election as incumbent Kremlev faces Dutch Boxing Federation President Boris van der Vorst, the winner receiving a four-year term.

Both candidates made the second round of voting in the December 2020 election, which Kremlev won to complete the term of Gafur Rakhimov, who stepped down following allegations by the United States Treasury Department that he was "one of Uzbekistan's leading criminals".

Prior to the election, the IOC said it had "concerns which have been raised against some of the candidates", warning that the result would impact IBA's chances of regaining Olympic recognition, which is still suspended.

The IOC withdrew recognition in June 2019 due to concerns over judging and refereeing, financial stability and governance.

An IOC Boxing Task Force, chaired by Japanese International Gymnastics Federation President Morinari Watanabe, instead oversaw the boxing tournament at Tokyo 2020.