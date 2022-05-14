Moira de Villiers competed for New Zealand at the London 2012 Olympics ©Getty Images

Commonwealth Games medallists Moira de Villiers and Jason Koster are the headlining stars of New Zealand's seven-member judo team for Birmingham 2022.

London 2012 Olympian De Villiers claimed silver in the women’s under-70 kilograms category at Glasgow 2014 while her partner, Koster, took bronze in the men’s under-100kg event in the same edition.

The pair are due to compete in their second Commonwealth Games with De Villiers set to participate in the men’s under-78kg and Koster expected to take part in the under-100kg class once more.

"It’s been a long journey for me," said Koster, who first competed for his national team aged 17 and is now 39 years old.

"The last 10 years has been full on and I’m ready to finish what we started and to fight for gold.

"To literally do this alongside my wife is so special, I couldn’t ask for a better partner and I can’t wait for Birmingham 2022."

Commonwealth debutants Qona Christie, Hayley Mackey and Sydnee Andrews complete the women’s line-up.

Christie, winner at this year’s Sydney International Open, is anticipated to take part in the under-57kg event while Andrews is slated for the over-100kg division.

Andrews - the youngest member of the team - won bronze at the Prague Open earlier in the year.

Mackay is set to compete in the under-81kg category.

Kody Andrews and Elliott Connolly, who are making their debuts at the event, round off the men’s competition.

Andrews is anticipated to fight in the over-100kg division with Connolly expected to take to the mat in the under-81kg category.

Judo is returning to the Commonwealth Games programme, having not featured at the Gold Coast in 2018.

"It’s fantastic to have judo back at the Commonwealth Games and we’re thrilled to name such a strong team," said Nicki Nicol, the chief executive of the New Zealand Olympic Committee.

"I wish the athletes all the best for the rest of their preparation, we look forward to watching them represent New Zealand in just over two months’ time."