Pascoe and Clareburt among New Zealand swimmers selected for Birmingham 2022

New Zealand's most-decorated Paralympian Sophie Pascoe is set to lead their team of twelve swimmers at Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Pascoe, who won two gold medals in Tokyo to take her Olympic gold medal tally to eleven, has also bagged the yellow metal twice at the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The squad also features fellow Tokyo Paralympic champion Tupou Neiufi but seven of the 12 chosen are set for a Commonwealth Games debut.

"It’s been a difficult couple of years for all our swimmers with their international campaigns being impacted by COVID-19," Swimming New Zealand chief executive Steve Johns said.

"The team selected has shown remarkable resilience and deserve their places and the opportunity to represent New Zealand at this pinnacle international event.

"The team has a good mix of experience and debutants."

Erika Fairweather, who set a New Zealand 400 metres freestyle record time to reach the Olympic final in Tokyo, will do both the 200m and 400m freestyle in Birmingham.

International Swimming Federation (FINA) World Championships bronze medallist Lewis Clareburt is on course for his second Commonwealth Games appearance after winning bronze in the 400m individual medley at Gold Coast 2018.

Clareburt, who won triple Commonwealth Youth Games gold medals, also swam at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

"I’m excited to get back overseas and racing at this year’s Commonwealth Games," Clareburt said.

Lewis Clareburt set a New Zealand national record to win 400m individual medley bronze at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwanju ©Getty Images

"After my Olympic experience in Tokyo, I feel like I’ve learnt a lot about my own swimming and how I can perform on the biggest stage."

Amongst those making their Games debut will be Andrew Jeffcoat, who set a national record in qualifying for the 50m backstroke and teenager Cameron Gray, who was unbeaten in the sprints at the New Zealand age group championships.

"I’m stoked to have the opportunity to race at the Commonwealth Games," Gray said.

"Thank you to my teammates, parents, coaches and supporters for believing in me, and I hope I can make you all proud in Birmingham."

The New Zealand squad will compete at the FINA World Championships, which is scheduled to be held in Budapest from June 18 to July 3, before moving on to Birmingham.

"We’re thrilled to be sending an exciting swimming team to Birmingham," New Zealand Olympic Committee chief executive Nicki Nicol said.

"There’s real depth in this squad and we're looking forward to seeing the athletes in action in the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in just 92 days."

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games is et to be held from from July 28 to August 8.