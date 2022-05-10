Emilia Grueva, a member of the International Boxing Association (IBA) Board, has resigned from her position, citing issues with the governance of the organisation and the future of the sport at the Olympic Games.

First elected in November 2018 at the IBA Congress in Moscow, the vice-president of the Bulgarian Boxing Federation suggested there were "inappropriate acts of leadership" within the organisation.

"I no longer believe in the way IBA is being led and I am more and more ashamed to be a member of its Board because I think that Board has been the most undemocratic and untransparent ever, being overly secretive, manipulative and controlled by external parties, including lawyers, and not by its Board of Directors," said Grueva in her letter to the National Federations for boxing and the IBA Board of Directors.

She stressed that a meeting held on March 4 was the tipping point towards her decision, alleging it had many examples of poor governance.

The Bulgarian claimed members received the agenda and documents only the day before meetings and that all issues were presented by lawyers and external contractors instead of the IBA President Umar Kremlev or its secretary general István Kovács.

"Clearly the legal team in IBA has the mighty power over its Board," added Grueva.

IBA President Umar Kremlev's reign so far was criticised by Emilia Grueva, but the Bulgarian noted this spans back to 2018, when she was elected ©IBA

Others accusations include Board members not being able to view financial documents as required by the International Olympic Committee and that members had a "feeling of fear and an attitude of obedience towards the IBA President".

Grueva claims she requested all of the Executive Committee to resign and take responsibility for the suspension of IBA - then known as AIBA - by the International Olympic Committee.

"Nothing happened at the time," said Grueva.

"It may be too late to send any message to our colleagues in National Federations now.

"However, after finally receiving the financial reports from IBA on May 3, given the way IBA manages our sport, I thought it is the time to dissociate myself from the current leadership.

"There are too many unresolved and questionable issues ahead of us.

"However, for me, the main agenda should be the Olympic Games.

"The existence of IBA and boxing within the Olympic movement is at stake and it seems that the current IBA management and the current IBA Board do not realize that it does not take appointing governance and/or integrity experts to resolve IBA issues.

"The example must come from the top and so far, for me, none of the IBA issues have been properly addressed.

"Finally, I could never accept some comments the IBA President made on several occasions, that even without the Olympic Games, we still can focus on organising, managing and developing our world events professionally.

"As we all know, participation in the Olympic Games is a boxer's ultimate dream, and I believe it is yours too.

"Therefore, I would like to emphasize the importance of the existing risk at IBA because our boxers could be faced with the serious possibility of losing all their Olympic dreams, which we must prevent."

The lack of details of Gazprom's deal with IBA was also an issue that led to Emilia Grueva's resignation ©Getty Images

In her resignation, Grueva warned there was still uncertainty over the vow from Kremlev to clear IBA's debts, how the IBA accounts were managed and the terms and conditions of the sponsorship agreement with Gazprom.

Her resignation came less than a week before the IBA Presidential election at the Extraordinary Congress on Friday (May 13) with Kremlev being challenged by Dutch Boxing Federation President Boris van der Vorst.

The IOC raised issues with all seven candidates for the 2020 election, which Kremlev defeated Van der Vorst in, in the second round of voting.

Insidethegames has contacted Grueva and IBA for comment.