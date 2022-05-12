United States to host Rugby World Cup for first time as five editions awarded

World Rugby has confirmed the next five hosts for the Rugby World Cup, with Australia and the United States set to stage back-to-back editions of the men's and women's events.

England has been awarded the 2025 women’s tournament.

Australia is due to host the men’s 2027 edition and the women’s competition two years later.

The US has been granted the permission to follow on from Australia with the hosting rights of the men’s 2031 version and the women’s 2033 event.

The official announcement was made after the World Rugby Council unanimously approved of the bid winners following the use of a "game-changer" model to decide which countries hold the flagship event.

USA Rugby has branded it as a "pivotal turning point" for the sport in the country and other nations.

It is expected to be the first time North or South America has held the men’s World Cup.

Canada is the only country on either of the continents to host the women’s event.

Up to 24 US cities are pursuing the chance to stage matches across the two competitions, including Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and New Jersey, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Birmingham, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Glendal, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle have also expressed interest in staging matches.

President Joe Biden voiced his support for America's bid in a letter prior to the official vote.

The US have competed in all but one of the men’s World Cup, though it has only achieved three wins in 25 matches.

They have enjoyed more success in the women’s event where they won the augural edition in 1991 and reached the finals in 1994 and 1998.

In 2017, the US finished fourth.

"I speak for the rugby community and fans across the United States when I express our sincere gratitude to World Rugby for their trust in and endorsement of our vision to grow this incredible sport exponentially across our country," Ross Young, chief executive of USA Rugby, said.

"USA Rugby will now venture into a new era and ensure the sport’s most treasured event is a springboard for creating lasting, sustainable enthusiasm and passion for rugby from coast to coast.

"We look forward to partnering with World Rugby in the years ahead to ensure that our preparations for these tournaments and the events themselves are a paradigm-shifting catalyst for the growth of our sport, not only here in the United States but around the world."

Australia’s successful bid has created history with the country now due to host the men’s competition for an unprecedented third time and the women’s tournament for the first time.

The tournaments are the latest major events awarded to Australia with the country due to host the Commonwealth Games in Victoria in 2026 and the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Brisbane in 2032.

They are also scheduled to stage the Women's Basketball World Cup later this year and the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023.

The country has won the Men's Rugby World Cup event twice but is yet to reach the women’s final having claimed third in 2010.

Ian Chesterman, recently elected President of the Australian Olympic Committee, congratulated Rugby Australia on its success, insisting "it is massive for rugby as a sport and for Australia as a great destination for major world events".

Harmish McLennan, the chairman of rugby Australia, called it a "historic day" and a "game-changer for rugby" in his country.

England, winners of the women’s event in 2014, is scheduled to welcome the women’s edition for the second time in 15 years.

Sue Day, chief operating officer at the Rugby Football Union, remarked she hopes this will create "a lasting legacy for women’s rugby" in her country and across the world.

"As a sport and an International Federation, it is imperative that we continually seek new ways to ensure that the sport converts clear potential into impactful outcomes, and today’s decision reflects that commitment," Alan Gilpin, chief executive of World Rugby, said.

"A partnership approach will enable us to develop robust strategic objectives that are great for the host nation and great for rugby and build efficiencies of delivery and resourcing, helping to reduce hosting costs from the outset, while maximising fan engagement, revenue and delivery opportunities.

"All of which will lead to even greater direct investment back into the game at all levels.

"We look forward to continuing our engagement with the host partners to deliver the stage for the world’s best players to perform and a festival to excite and engage fans from around the world, growing the rugby movement together in a responsible and sustainable way."

