The Queen’s Baton for the 2022 Commonwealth Games is scheduled to arrive in Antigua and Barbuda tomorrow on what will be its 56th stop in the journey to Birmingham.

Governor General Sir Rodney Williams and National Olympic Committee President Chet Green are standing by to welcome it.

Throughout its journey, the Queen's Baton has been carried by many young athletes and in Antigua, these are expected to include sprinter Dwayne Fleming and swimmer Ethan Greene, both gold medallists at the 2022 Caribbean Free Trade Association (CARIFTA) Games last month.

The Baton is scheduled to arrive from Anguilla where it was carried by three members of the team for Birmingham 2022.

They included cyclist Delroy Carty, who carried the Baton by bike.

Ursula Connor, who is 107, also watched the Relay pass as some of the island's youngest inhabitants from the class at Bethel Methodist Pre School sang their own welcome.

Earlier it had been in Dominica where it had been delivered by the Montserrat Coast Guard.

Dominica Commonwealth Games Association President and former test cricket umpire Billy Doctrove led a procession comprising representatives of ten sports around the capital Rouseau before the Baton was received by Dominican President Charles Savarin.

"It is fantastic to have the Baton arrive in Dominica," Doctrove said.

"Its arrival signifies an exciting moment in the lead up to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and I’m really looking forward to the various visits and activities during its time here,"

Cadets passed the Baton to 20-year-old Adicia Burton, nominated as a "changemaker".

She played beach volleyball for Dominica at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires and has been a representative for the Kalinago Territory on the National Youth Council of Dominica.

It also visited High School sports events during its visit.

Local children were among those to participate in the Queen's Baton Relay in the British Virgin Islands ©BVI CGA

The 13-year-old Damir Dobson from Francis Lettsome Primary School was among the youngest bearers in the British Virgin Islands and was joined by pupils from Willard Wheatley Primary School in Tortola.

"The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay delivered a most unexpected and welcome relief from troubled times during the two days that it toured our territory," British Virgin Islands Commonwealth Games Association President Ephraim Penn said.

"The high energy and enthusiasm with which the Queen’s Baton was received by all who participated in the events were uplifting and encouraging as, once again, we see the power of sports in bringing the community together in shared hope."

The Baton was carried by some of the Islands most celebrated athletes.

Sprinter Lindel Hodge, a member of the first BVI Olympic team in 1984 and also a competitor at their first Commonwealth Games in 1990, was joined by Steve Augustine,the nation's youngest Olympian when he took part in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Other bearers Long jumper Ralston "Grandfather" Henry,now Vice President of the National Olympic Committee competed the last time the Games were held in England 20 years ago and twins Tynelle and Trevia Gumbs who both competed in women's discus at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

In St Kitts and Nevis, it was received by Governor General Sir Tapley Seaton.

It also spent a day on St Kitts and then headed to Nevis to spend another full day where it was taken by quad bike, a popular attraction in the island.