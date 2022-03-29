The Commonwealth Games Queen’s Baton Relay has begun its tour of the Americas with a visit to Belize where for the first time, it followed in the footsteps of the Queen’s grandson, Prince William, who had visited last week.

It was carried by cyclists and runners as it made its way to the Belize Inspiration Center, an outpatient institute for children with disabilities.

The children were then given the chance to carry the Baton to Battlefield Park, a meeting place in Belize since the 17th century.

Other youngsters accompanied the Baton out to the Hol Chan Marine Reserve where it visited the barrier reef off the coast.

"For me, it has a lot of value that they see that we do play a role in the Commonwealth and especially in the Commonwealth Games," Belize Olympic and Commonwealth Games Association vice-president Giovanni Alamilla said.

The Queen’s Baton had been officially welcomed into Belize City by deputy Mayor Allan Pollard.

"Just having it here in the city is an honour for us at the Council and seeing it in different areas," Pollard told Belize radio station Love FM.

"It was really cool having the actual Baton here, having the Queen’s message inside and of course sharing this moment with not only the stakeholders but also members of the sporting disciplines, just having it here in the city is an honour for us at the Council," he added.

The Baton also visited the Cayo District where it was taken through the water by the Belize Canoe Club.

As part of the environmental programme there was a clean-up by the river banks near San Ignacio Town, and then young people also joined the Baton for a visit to the Mayan ruins at the Xunantunich archaeological site.

The Belize football team were also given the chance to view the Baton close up.

COVID precautions forced the Guyanese to make changes to their Baton itinerary.

"Normally, we have the first day in Georgetown, but because of the COVID pandemic, we decided not to do it in Georgetown," said Guyana Olympic Association President Kalam Azid Juman-Yassin.

"In Georgetown, most of you have seen it before, there’s a lot of crowds."

It began in the mining town of Linden where UNICEF deputy representative Irfan Akhtar was a Batonbearer and headed for the rainforests and the nature reserve at the Iwokrama Forest.

UNICEF deputy representative Irfan Akhtar carried the Baton into Linden ©UNICEF

"Taking the Baton through the rainforest is a symbol of preserving the climate, it’s about climate change and it’s also about the amazing tourism that Guyana has so it’s a really appropriate choice that it’s going to be going through the rainforest," said British High Commissioner Jane Miller.

The Baton was held also by 1980 Olympic bantamweight boxing bronze medallist Michael Anthony, who had boxed for Guyana at the 1978 Commonwealth Games in Edmonton.

He remains the only man to win an Olympic medal wearing Guyanese colours so far.

"As the Baton makes its rounds throughout this country, this will be an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of our people in sport and those who are making other important contributions to their communities," said Guyanese Prime Minister Mark Phillips.

The Baton is set to spend the last two days of the month in Grenada.