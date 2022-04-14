The Queen’s Baton Relay (QBR) is set to spend the Easter weekend in Jamaica, host of the Commonwealth Games back in 1966 and so far, the only Caribbean nation to have staged the event.

Next week will mark the 100 day countdown to Birmingham 2022, and QBR head Lisa Hampton has hailed the efforts of organisers to keep the Relay going despite restrictions imposed by COVID-19.

"All of the Commonwealth Games Associations internationally have really grabbed the opportunity with both hands," Hampton told insidethegames.

"The pandemic has been challenging for so many all around the world, as the Baton has been moving around we have seen the impact it has had in each of those nations.

"It has really been an opportunity for people to celebrate something, to get together, to showcase their country, to encourage tourists to come back, we are delighted it has been able to deliver so much for so many people."

The Baton is currently touring the Caribbean as part of its journey through the nations and territories which make up the "Americas" region.

Junior Murray, who had been the first Grenadian to play Test cricket for the West Indies in 1993, carried the Baton around the outfield during the Test match against England.

The arrival of the Baton may well have proved inspirational to the West Indies team because they beat England by ten wickets to clinch the three match series.

Elsewhere in Grenada, it was also taken on by 82-year-old Telfor Bedeau, a hiker and kayaker who has mapped much of the territory in the last 60 years.

The Baton was also taken underwater to a sculpture park created by artist and renowned sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor.

There were also stops at the St Joseph’s Convent in Grenville, and St. Andrew's Anglican Secondary School sports meeting.

It also visited the Rome Museum, curated by local man Joseph Rome who had collected Grenadian relics and put them on display.

In the Bahamas, the Baton was welcomed with a Junkanoo, a Bahamian celebration, full of colour, music and dancing.

An event held in Nassau’s Rawson Square also included a musical performance by Veronica Bishop, a star of Bahamian music for over 40 years.

The Relay also visited the Thomas A Robinson Stadium during the trials for the Caribbean Free Trade Association (CARIFTA) Games, where Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg led runners around the track carrying the Baton.

The stadium had been named in honour of Robinson, Commonwealth 220 yards gold medallist at the 1958 Games in Cardiff.

The Baton also made a trip to Montagu beach.

In the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Baton arrived first at Providenciales and on to North and Middle Caicos, then to South Caicos, Salt Cay and Grand Turk, touring each island.

Eve Landy, 100, started a ‘Generational hand-down of the Baton'.

Later the Baton was also taken to the Office of the Turks and Caicos Premier.

"I am proud to be holding the most travelled Baton in the world in my hand," Premier Charles Washington Misick said.

This week, the Relay headed to the Cayman Islands where it was welcomed at the Government Administration Building before a public handover at Heroes Square.

Skylar May Ebanks, known as "Mimi" to her friends was designated official Batonbearer in Georgetown.

Mimi was diagnosed with anaplastic ependymoma, a form of cancer shortly after she was born nine years ago.

She received the Baton from Sports Minister Bernie Bush.

It was also carried along the beach by the Cayman Islands cadets and also taken by the Cayman Islands angling club.

The Baton passed through both Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac some 145 kilometres away.

After spending Easter in Jamaica, the Relay is scheduled to reach Trinidad on Tuesday (April 19).