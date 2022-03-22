The Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Relay has completed its brief visit to Australia after taking an itinerary which paid tribute to the previous occasions Australian cities have hosted the Games.

In Sydney, the Baton was carried by two of the biggest names in Australian swimming, as it visited the city which hosted the 1938 Games.

Ian Thorpe, who won nine Olympic medals, as well as 11 Commonwealth Games medals, including 10 golds, held the Baton in the shadow of Sydney Harbour Bridge.

At the Sydney Cricket Ground it was taken by Dawn Fraser.

Fraser won 100 metres freestyle gold at three consecutive Olympics and also enjoyed an illustrious career at the Commonwealth Games, winning six gold medals in a career which spanned Cardiff 1958 and Perth 1962.

When Fraser carried the Baton in 2018 at the Southport Racecourse on the Gold Coast, crowds brought the Relay to a temporary halt.

From one Australian sport legend to another as swimming icon Dawn Fraser celebrates the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay at the Sydney Cricket Ground, site of the 1938 Empire Games.

Jockey Kerrin McEvoy, a triple Melbourne Cup winner wore the Queen’s Racing colours to carry the Queen’s message at Rosehill racecourse in Sydney.

He passed it to Paralympic swimmer Ellie Cole, who has won six gold medals at the Paralympics but is yet to win Commonwealth gold.

"Obviously I’m going there to try and win, the one thing that is missing is the Commonwealth gold medal," Cole said.

"I’m not going to be disappointed in myself as an athlete if I don’t, I’ve achieved a lot in my 17 years on the Australian swim team," she said.

The Baton was also received by Australian Governor General David Hurley at Admiralty House, the official residence on the harbour.

"I am excited by the number of Australians who, regardless of their background, will be inspired to become involved in active sport as a result of the Queen’s Baton Relay and particularly the Games," Hurley said.

The Baton also visited the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where it was carried by weightlifter Eileen Cikamatana who won 90 kilogram gold for Fiji aged just 18 at Gold Coast 2018.

Cikamatana became an Australian citizen in 2019 via a "distinguished talent visa" and is set to compete for her new nation at Birmingham 2022.

"I’m happy to wear the green and gold for these Commonwealth Games, it’s a dream come true," Cikamatana said.

"To get that opportunity to represent another country, and especially Australia, where you get respected for what you do, no words can describe the feeling of it," she added.

Netball and Australian Rules star Ashleigh Brazill also carried the Baton on the MCG field with her two children at the Hawthorn Hawks against North Melbourne Kangaroos AFL match.

The four-time Commonwealth Games medallist and three-time Australian Team Chef de Mission Steve Moneghetti joined local young athletes to run around Lake Wendouree in the heart of Ballarat to celebrate the Queen's Baton returning to Mona's hometown!

In Ballarat, the Baton was welcomed by 1994 marathon champion Steve Moneghetti at the track named in his honour.

Moneghetti won medals at four successive Commonwealth Games and was Australian Chef de Mission at three successive Games.

He had also served as Village Mayor for Melbourne 2006.

The Baton now heads to the Americas where the first port of call will be in Belize, where Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge are currently making an official visit.

Belize first competed in the Commonwealth Games 60 years ago as British Honduras.