Birmingham 2022 have revealed that the Queen’s Baton will spend the Platinum Jubilee holiday weekend in London a month before it formally arrives in the host nation in July.

It is set to arrive in London from Gibraltar on June 2 and is due to spend five days in the capital to coincide with celebrations marking the 70th anniversary to the ascension of the throne of Queen Elizabeth II before resuming its international journey with a flight to the Falkland Islands.

It returns by way of Jersey, Guernsey,the Isle of Man and then Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

On July 4, it is scheduled to arrive back in the Games host nation where it is set to visit 180 cities and 29 villages in a journey of 4,000 kilometres.

"Travelling the length and breadth of England, the Baton will bring the excitement of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games to every region of the country," Commonwealth Games Minister Nigel Huddlestone said.

The official journey around England is scheduled to start with a visit to the Eden Project at St Austell in Cornwall.

The first day of two in the West Country is also scheduled to feature visits to Plymouth, Exeter, Portland and Weymouth, Poole and Bournemouth.

On July 6, the Baton visits Stoke Mandeville, birthplace of Paralympic sport, in a reflection that Birmingham 2022 will include more Para sport events than any previous Commonwealth Games.

The Baton is then set to head across the South of England to the port of Dover before heading North as it travels through Eastern England.

"We have worked closely with local authorities in England to devise a route that engages with hundreds of communities, passing sport venues, historic sites,local schools and areas of outstanding natural beauty," Birmingham 2022 chief executive Ian Reid said.

"We hope that communities across the country join the excitement, attend events near them, line the streets to cheer on our incredible Batonbearers and celebrate the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games."

It is due to visit the caves of Nottingham Castle on July 10 and carried on a zip wire in the Lake District on July 16.

On the same day, it is also expected to visit the Tower Ballroom in Blackpool, spiritual home of the hugely popular Strictly Come Dancing television programme.

The Belle Vue Sports Village hosted hockey at the 2002 Commonwealth Games and is on the itinerary for the Queen's Baton Relay for Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

On July 17, the Baton is due to be in Manchester, the last English city to host the Commonwealth Games in 2002.

It will visit the Belle Vue Sports Village, one of the legacy venues from Manchester 2002.

The last 11 days of the Relay is scheduled to see the Baton travel through the host West Midlands region.

It is expected to be carried along the River Severn in a coracle, by abseilers from the top of Thomas Telford’s Galton Bridge in Smethwick and call in on the Black Country museum in Dudley.

Organisers have announced that the detailed route for the final two days in Birmingham will be revealed closer to the Games, but the schedule for the final day is set to include a visit to Aston Hall.

The Baton will be brought to the Alexander Stadium as the climax to the Opening Ceremony on July 28.