The first of the 2,000 bearers that will carry the Birmingham 2022 Baton when it arrives in England on July 4 have claimed that it will have an even greater impact as communities emerge after the pandemic.

The bearers were chosen by regional voting panels after a public nomination scheme which attracted over 8,000 applications.

"We worked really closely with the regions," Queen’s Baton Relay (QBR) head Lisa Hampton told insidethegames.

"We had a really robust selection process, we looked at all the stories and really selected the cream of the Batonbearers.

"I am really excited to see those stories come together over the next few months as each Batonbearer has an incredible story to share with the world."

The Baton is scheduled to arrive from Wales and will spend the first part of its journey in the South West, but the detailed QBR itinerary is not due to be revealed until next month.

A group of bearers reflecting the regions where the Baton Relay is due to visit, gathered at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium, where the Baton is set to end its journey at the Opening Ceremony, scheduled for July 28.

"Each Batonbearer has an incredible story to share with the world," Hampton added.

Amdani Juma, settled in Britain in the wake of the 1994 genocide in Rwanda and has worked to help those finding refugee and persecution.

"I think the Baton Relay will be even bigger, culminating with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and after COVID isolation and lockdown, people will find this an opportunity to go out and to be themselves again and to do what they like, it’s a big deal," Juma told insidethegames.

"This gets the international community excited about life again, we are coming back again after the long isolated lockdown which was almost like the end of life."

Batonbearers had a chance to tread the new track at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium ©ITG

Levy is set to carry the Baton close to her home town of Rochford in Essex on July 8 when it is due to visit the East of England, but on Friday (April 15), she is also due to take part in the trials for the England wheelchair basketball team.

"The trials are coming up so I will keep everything crossed but the Baton is truly the highlight, definitely, it would be incredible to be competing at the Games, it would be truly once in a lifetime," Levy said.

"The Baton is a platform to amplify the voices for my passion which is that everyone has a place to play sport regardless of disability, sexual orientation or religion.

"I think there is a sport out there for everyone and everyone should have a safe space to play it.

"I hope I can encourage others to find their sport, I have been very grateful to find mine."

#QBR2022 Batonbearers assemble!



Inspiring individuals are finding out from today that they’ve been selected to a be #B2022 Batonbearer when the Queen’s Baton returns to England this summer.



Congratulations to everybody receiving the good news. We'll see you this summer! pic.twitter.com/dwIvBCTSWM — Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) April 13, 2022

Local Birmingham Batonbearers include writer and theatre producer “CJ” Lloyd Webley who is expecting huge crowds when he carries the Baton in his hometown.

"The fact that we are actually passing something on to each other which was something that we were discouraged from doing for such a long time, being in close proximity with people and having close contact, this is all about coming together and passing something on, in a positive sense now this aspect is really important," he told insidethegames.

"I’ll be feeling quite overwhelmed because I know that it is a symbol that represents coming together and the work that I do is around that."

Birmingham born Tom Clarke-Forrest, founder of the Sport4Life charity which uses sport to help young people find employment is set to carry the Baton on the eve of the Opening Ceremony.

"For the Games to come here is an amazing opportunity, carrying the Queen’s Baton in my home town is a once in a lifetime," Clarke-Forrest told insidethegames.

"It feels like the stars have aligned, I’m a Batonbearer using the power of sport to support people coming together, it is really exciting."