Extreme slalom is set to offer Olympic qualification opportunities for the first time under the process for Paris 2024 released by the International Canoe Federation (ICF).

The discipline has been added to the canoeing programme at the Games in place of the men's and women's K1 200 metres events.

C1 canoe sprint races are due to be held over 200m for women and 1,000m for men, and K1 canoe sprint competitions over 500m for women and 1,000m for men.

Men's and women's C2, K2 and K4 competitions are set to be staged over 500m.

Under the canoe slalom qualification process, there are 40 quota places for men and 40 for women, with the host nation France guaranteed a place in both competitions to take the total number up to 82.

This breaks down to 21 athletes in the men's and women's kayak, 17 in both canoe events and three in the extreme kayak.

Each National Olympic Committee (NOC) can qualify a maximum of one athlete in the K1, C1 and X1 for each gender.

The 2023 ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships, due to be held in Lee Valley in Britain from September 19 to 24, are set to serve as the global world qualification competition for Paris 2024, with 15 quota places available in the men's and women's kayak and 12 in both canoe events.

An additional place in the men's and women's K1 and C1 is available at Continental Championships.

For the three extreme kayak quota places, the ICF plans to organise a global qualification competition in 2024 for athletes who are yet to obtain a quota place in another discipline.

NOCs will be permitted to have a maximum of two athletes in the extreme contests, who athletes who qualify for Paris 2024 in other disciplines allowed to race.

The new Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium is due to host canoeing and rowing events at Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

Two "Universality places" are also available to eligible NOCs for Paris 2024.

ICF President Thomas Konietzko claimed the qualifying process aimed to offer as many opportunities as possible for athletes to reach Paris 2024.

"The dust has barely settled on what was an incredible Tokyo 2020, held in incredibly trying circumstances, and now we are already turning our focus to Paris in 2024," he said.

"We have worked to make the qualifying path for the next Olympic Games as simple and as open as possible for our athletes, while making sure our image as a global sport is upheld.

"Our first international event for 2022 begins this month, and there will be a lot of excitement as everyone turns their minds to Paris.

"We wish all athletes all the best on this thrilling journey."

The new Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium around 30 kilometres east of Paris is due to stage canoeing events at the Olympics in two years' time, as well as rowing competitions.

Canoe slalom events are scheduled for July 27 to August 6 and sprint events from August 6 to 10.